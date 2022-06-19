Costco Is Hiring For So Many Roles Across Canada Right Now & Some Jobs Pay Over $70,000
There are roles like Baker, Cake Decorator, Sorter and more, plus student roles too! 💰
If you've been looking for a new opportunity and you love all things bulk, how about one of these Costco Canada jobs?
Right now, the company is hiring all over the country for roles like baker, meat cutter and even cake decorator, which means you don't have to work in a customer-facing role if you don't want to.
From Ontario to B.C. and many places in between, there are so many opportunities available, with the retail store recently telling Narcity that the average salary at the company is $26 per hour. Full time warehouse clerks can even earn up to $70,000 a year, plus benefits.
There's also good news for those who don't have a university degree, as there are plenty of jobs for people with a high school education. Some opportunities don't have any education or skill requirements at all.
Students can also get in on the action, as Costco Canada is also hiring students for roles like Pharmacy Student and Optical Student.
Here's a look at just a few of the positions up for grabs right now.
Cashier assistant
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: If you're new to full time employment, this could be a good opportunity for you.
This position requires no specific certifications or licenses and no previous experience, as well as no listed skills or knowledge — basically, you can learn on the job!
In this role, you'd be required to help members scan and pack their shopping, operate the cash register, greet customers and other similar duties.
Gas station attendant
Location: Quebec
Who Should Apply: Employees working as gas station attendants are required to welcome and support customers, and ensure the safety of the gas station area.
Duties could include cleaning gas spills, loading pump receipt tape, inspecting equipment, monitoring deliveries and more.
To apply, a high school diploma or GED is preferred, although not required.
No specific prior experience, knowledge or skills are necessary, although candidates should be able to communicate in French.
Meat cutter
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: It may be a somewhat unusual job title, but Costco meat cutters have a variety of different duties.
This includes cutting and preparing raw meat for sale, inspecting equipment, operating the meat grinder, cleaning the work station, maintaining machinery and more.
You'll need a Food Safety Certification - Level 1 and meat cutting experience, and there's a meat cutting test required before day one, too.
Sorter
Location: Alberta, B.C., Ontario, Quebec
Who Should Apply: If you love to get things organized, how about a job as a sorter at Costco?
Employees in this role are expected to check and sort pallets, stack goods, unload containers and follow safety procedures, as well as provide prompt and courteous customer service.
While specific experience and skills are not a necessity, you should have a high school diploma and a Level 1 Food Safety Certification.
There are opportunities up for grabs in multiple regions, including Ontario and Alberta.
Pharmacy student
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: Calling all pharmacy students! If you're currently enrolled in an approved pharmacy program and registered with a college, you may be a good candidate for this role.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are a requirement, and the ability to work in a team and in a fast paced environment is a must.
Pharmacy student duties include assisting with drug distribution, supporting pharmacy staff, providing counselling and education for prescription and OTC products and more.
Order picker
Location: Alberta, Ontario, Quebec
Who Should Apply: At Costco, the order pickers' responsibilities include lifting pallets, operating machinery, checking computers, following all safety procedures, spotting forklift drivers and more.
You'll need some previous knowledge to apply for this one, including a food safety certification, stocker experience, math skills and computer skills.
Cake decorator
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: If you're a fan of Cake Boss, why not become a Costco cake decorator?
People in this job have a pretty sweet deal, as they're required to frost and fill cakes, write messages on snacks, squeeze and twist frosting, determine appropriate flavours, use whipping cream machines and so much more.
You'll be able to apply if you have a food safety certification. There are no specific education and experience requirements for this job, although candidates with a cake decorating background will be given preference.
Optical student
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: This is an exciting and eye-opening opportunity for somebody looking to gain experience and learn more about eyes and glasses.
The role involves helping customers choose eyeglass frames, fitting glasses, stocking supplies, cleaning the department and more.
A high school diploma or GED is preferred but not essential, although a current provisional license is required. You'll also need to be registered in an applicable college.
No previous experience or knowledge is necessary.
Stockroom assistant
Location: Quebec
Who Should Apply: If that's not for you, how about a job as a stockroom assistant in a similar department?
Daily tasks and responsibilities include gathering frames and lenses for optical orders, analyzing optical work tickets, and more.
Some of the duties are a little complex, so experience in an optical lab is preferred (although not necessary). Manual dexterity and basic math skills are non-negotiable.
Photo lab assistant
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: Those with an interest in photography and developing pictures could consider applying for this Photo Lab assistant position.
You'd be expected to print photos and produce in-lab products, assist customers with ordering photos, use the cash register, take ID photos, stock supplies and complete maintenance on equipment.
Successful candidates will have to pass several tests, including Windows proficiency and Digital Knowledge, but no specific education or training is required.
Applicants with photo developing or photographic experience will be given preference.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.