Costco Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Alberta & You Can Make Way Over Minimum Wage
Get your resume ready!
If you love all things Costco, you're in luck as the big-box store is currently hiring for a ton of jobs in Alberta.
With stores in Calgary, Edmonton, St. Alberta, Medicine Hat and Grande Prairie, among other cities in the province, you could snag a dream job at Costco and many of the roles don't even require any experience.
There's a range in the kind of jobs you could do at Costco too as they're hiring for everything from cake decorators, photo lab assistants, stockists and cashiers. There are even student jobs available.
Best of all, Costco recently told Narcity that the average salary for employees across Canada is $26 an hour, which is way above Alberta's minimum wage of $15 an hour.
Here are some of the Costco jobs you could apply for in Alberta right now!
Cake Decorator
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: Fans of Costco sheet cake, this might just be the job for you. You'd need to slice sheet cakes, determine appropriate flavours, frost and fill the cakes as well as decorate them beautifully to fulfil customer orders. You'll need a Food Safety Certification - Level 1, too.
Photo Lab Assistant
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: People with experience in developing photos. This job has a bit of everything from ringing in customer orders, taking appropriate ID photos and making sure to quality check before developing images. While no education is specifically required, you will be tested on Windows proficiency and photographic and digital knowledge.
Stocker
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: If organization is very important to you, this could be the perfect role for you. You'll be stocking and merchandising thousands of Costco products. You'll also need to make sure aisles are clear and clean and ready for customers.
Meat Cutter
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: If you have previous experience in cutting meat, you should not miss this opportunity. You'll need to know how to use knives, grinders and tenderizers and you'll have to move around cases of meat that could weigh up to 80 lbs. You'll need a Food Safety Certification - Level 1 and pass a meat cutting test.
Optical Student
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: If you're training to be an optician, this could be a great opportunity. You'd be helping Costco members choose the perfect glasses and lenses for their needs as well as ringing in customer purchases. Under guidance from an optician, you'll also be able to adjust frames to fit. You'll need a provincial license and to be studying at an applicable college.
Member Service Assistant
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: People with excellent customer service. You'll be greeting Costco members and making sure their Costco membership cards are in check and check receipts and items as they leave. You'll also be conducting safety and security checks of the building throughout the day.
Cashier Assistant
Location: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: If you've got no retail experience, this could be the perfect way to get a feel for the environment. You'll be packing bags for Costco members, operating the cash register and helping with customer enquiries. You also don't need any specific training beforehand as you'll get to learn on the job.