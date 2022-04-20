Sunwing Passengers Will Get Compensation For Delays & Departures Can Be Changed For Free
Work is being done to resolve the issue that's still causing "ongoing flight delays."
Delays to Sunwing flights are still "ongoing" and passengers who are affected will get compensation, plus a one-time change to their departure for free.
The Canadian carrier announced on April 18 that its systems provider was experiencing a network-wide system issue that impacted check-in and boarding, causing delays for Sunwing flights.
Some people claimed that they, along with other Sunwing travellers, had been left stranded for hours at airports in Canada and in other countries, including Mexico.
Sunwing told Narcity on April 20 that the systems provider, Airline Choice, "continues to work on resolving" the issue that has been causing disruptions to service.
"Sunwing continues to manually process as many flights as possible to minimize service disruptions," the airline said. "We are also actively working with other air carriers to source additional aircraft to help relieve the backlog in certain destinations."
Sunwing also confirmed to Narcity that all passengers with flight delays of more than three hours will be compensated and they can start their compensation claim online.
"To further support those who have been inconvenienced by ongoing flight delays, we are also offering impacted customers the ability to make a one-time change to their departure date with no fees," the carrier said.
That applies to bookings with scheduled departure dates between April 19 and April 22, 2022.
"Customers looking to make a change to their southbound departure date should contact their travel agent or the Sunwing Sales Centre, while those [at their] destination can contact their local Sunwing Experiences representative to change their return flight," the airline said.
Sunwing apologized to passengers for the continuing delays, and thanked them for their patience and understanding.
The airline said travellers will be updated on new developments with the system outage "as the situation evolves."
