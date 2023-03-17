Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport Just Received A Top 10 Ranking In North America & Here's Why
Take that, Pearson Airport
Toronto's airports are in the news again, but this time the story isn't about the city's busiest airport, Pearson International. Instead, it's about another airport that's been quietly making waves in the industry.
Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport has just earned major bragging rights after being ranked one of the best airports in North America.
Skytrax World Airport Awards recently revealed that Billy Bishop Airport has been recognized in not just one but two categories this year. The downtown airport was ranked ninth in the Best Regional Airports in North America section and eighth in the World's Best Airports section for under five million passengers.
"This represents the eighth year that Billy Bishop Airport has won a prestigious Skytrax award," RJ Steenstra, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, said in a release.
“To be recognized by Skytrax speaks volumes about our approach to customer service, our unbeatable convenience, and the passenger experience that makes YTZ truly unique."
Billy Bishop's latest high ranking is a stark contrast to Toronto Pearson Airport, which was ranked as one of the worst airports in the world just last year.
Pearson airport also dropped 21 spots since last year and was placed 64th among the world's top 100 airports for 2023. The only other Canadian airport that made it to the rankings for best regional airports was in Calgary.
The Skytrax awards are based on feedback from millions of travellers around the world who complete surveys about their airport experiences. These surveys cover a whopping 550 airports across the globe.
"Passengers continued to rank Billy Bishop Airport highly across 39 key performance indicators, including fast check-in times, ease of access to the terminal, and the courtesy and efficiency of airport staff," Steenstra said.
Singapore's Changi Airport was named the best airport in 2023.