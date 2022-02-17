Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport Is Getting New Flights To The Maritimes Just In Time For Spring

Quick spring trip down to Halifax anyone?

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport Is Getting New Flights To The Maritimes Just In Time For Spring
Dennizn | Dreamstime, Elton Law | Dreamstime

Spring is just around the corner, and if you're craving a vacation, a trip to the Maritimes could be on your radar with new stops being added out of Billy Bishop Airport.

Porter Airlines announced in a press release on February 17 that the Toronto City Airport will be getting three new stops in the Maritimes this spring.

This means Toronto flyers will be able to jet-set off to Halifax, Fredericton, and Moncton in just a few months.

Non-stop service will start in Halifax on April 7 with "three daily roundtrips in summer," while Fredericton and Moncton will follow on May 5 with a slightly different schedule.

Fredericton and Moncton flights will offer significantly fewer daily round trips with only "one daily year-round non-stop flight each."

"This new service is in addition to existing flights for each market that stop in Montreal or Ottawa, and don't require passengers to change aircraft," according to Porter.

Porter says the "increased flight frequency" and "non-stop service" will help link Atlantic Canada to "Porter's network in Ontario and the U.S.," allowing for more convenient travel.

"It also demonstrates our commitment to investing in Billy Bishop Airport, which serves as an important regional transportation hub and provides exceptional access to central Toronto," said Michael Deluce, President and CEO of Porter Airlines.

The new stops also come with various connecting flight options, including Boston, Chicago-Midway, Thunder Bay, New York-Newark and more.

The availability of connecting flights will depend on the season – however, you can check out flights and schedules on Porter's website.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

8 Of The Biggest TikTok Travel Hacks That You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without

One requires you to pretend being pregnant 🤰🏻

@erikakullberg | TikTok, @miniadvantures | Instagram

TikTok has proven to come in clutch on many occasions, from teaching us how to open ketchup packets the right way to helping catch cheaters, but it has been especially helpful in revealing some awesome travel hacks and tips.

That’s why when we show you these eight TikTok travel hacks; you’ll be thanking us later because they will absolutely change your travel game.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Best On-Time Airlines Have Been Revealed & No Canadian Carriers Made The List

Canadian airports didn't rank as the best in the world either!

@yvrairport | Instagram, @torontopearson | Instagram

If you're wondering which carriers in Canada or around the world are the most punctual, a ranking of the best on-time airlines has dropped but no Canadian ones made the cut!

OAG, an organization that provides data on airports and airlines, released its Punctuality League report on January 19 which ranks the carriers around the world with the best on-time performance.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada travel restrictions

Air Canada Cleared Up Reports It Was Suspending Flights To Mexico & The Caribbean

Someone forgot that it's 2022, not 2021 😬

@aircanada | Instagram, Irishka777 | Dreamstime

Air Canada is setting the record straight after an old press release inspired new, incorrect reports that it was about to suspend flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.

All the confusion stems from a press release from early last year stating that due to the pandemic, Air Canada would be suspending flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for 90 days starting January 31, 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less

A Flight Attendant On TikTok Is Revealing The Wildest Things He's Been Asked By Passengers

Questions include being asked to turn off the washroom, whatever that means? 🚽

tommycimato | TikTok

TikToker Tommy Cimato has gained a fair bit of popularity for sharing videos of his experiences as a flight attendant.

In particular, people have taken a liking to videos where he exposes the bizarre questions he’s been asked during his many voyages across the world. It even prompted him to create a series on the topic, which now spans over 20 parts.

Keep ReadingShow less