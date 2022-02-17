Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport Is Getting New Flights To The Maritimes Just In Time For Spring
Quick spring trip down to Halifax anyone?
Spring is just around the corner, and if you're craving a vacation, a trip to the Maritimes could be on your radar with new stops being added out of Billy Bishop Airport.
Porter Airlines announced in a press release on February 17 that the Toronto City Airport will be getting three new stops in the Maritimes this spring.
This means Toronto flyers will be able to jet-set off to Halifax, Fredericton, and Moncton in just a few months.
Non-stop service will start in Halifax on April 7 with "three daily roundtrips in summer," while Fredericton and Moncton will follow on May 5 with a slightly different schedule.
Fredericton and Moncton flights will offer significantly fewer daily round trips with only "one daily year-round non-stop flight each."
"This new service is in addition to existing flights for each market that stop in Montreal or Ottawa, and don't require passengers to change aircraft," according to Porter.
Porter says the "increased flight frequency" and "non-stop service" will help link Atlantic Canada to "Porter's network in Ontario and the U.S.," allowing for more convenient travel.
"It also demonstrates our commitment to investing in Billy Bishop Airport, which serves as an important regional transportation hub and provides exceptional access to central Toronto," said Michael Deluce, President and CEO of Porter Airlines.
The new stops also come with various connecting flight options, including Boston, Chicago-Midway, Thunder Bay, New York-Newark and more.
The availability of connecting flights will depend on the season – however, you can check out flights and schedules on Porter's website.