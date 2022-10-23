Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Billy Bishop Airport

Billy Bishop Airport Has Reopened After Police Detonated A 'Suspicious Package'

Police located two people of interest but no charges were laid.

Toronto Staff Writer
Billy Bishop Airport.

Billy Bishop Airport.

Olga Gabai | Dreamstime

Billy Bishop Airport reopened this morning after it was evacuated on Saturday when a suspicious package was found and detonated by police.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) was called to the airport just before 4 p.m. on October 22 for reports of a package that caused several evacuations and road closures, according to a press release.

Billy Bishop Airport said the package was found on a bike by the island-side ferry terminal in a tweet posted at 6:27 p.m. on October 22.

Toronto Police Emergency Disposal Unit arrived on the scene, and tests on the package led them to believe it could be an explosive device. The airport and people in the nearby area were evacuated.

Several roads, including "Lake Shore from Strachan to Dan Leckie, Bathurst from Bruyeres Mews to the Lake, Queens Quay from Dan Leckie to Stadium," were also closed down, according to TPS.

Flights in and out of the airport were suspended, and two Air Canada flights were redirected to Hamilton after the runway closed, as stated in several tweets from Billy Bishop Airport.

The device was removed by TPS, according to a tweet the airport posted at 6:45 p.m.

Two condo buildings at 34 Little Norway and 681 Queens Quay were also fully evacuated, and a third condo at 650 Queens Quay was partially evacuated, according to a tweet from TPS.

TPS warned residents they would hear a "loud bang" before detonating the package in a controlled explosion.

Following the detonation, police said the area was safe, residents could return home, and roads were reopened.

TPS said they are confident the incident was isolated and that there isn't an additional risk to public safety.

Two people of interest were detained, but they were released, and no charges were laid after an "extensive investigation."

Flights and regular operations at Billy Bishop reopened this morning, the airport announced in a tweet.

However, passengers are being advised to check their airline because yesterday's runway closure may have impacted some flights.

