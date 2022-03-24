Editions

A Huge Job Fair Is Coming To Calgary Next Month & There's 3.8K Positions Up For Grabs

Get your resume ready!

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgary is hosting a massive job fair for young people on April 7, 2022, and there are already 3,800 jobs up for grabs in loads of different industries.

The event, which is the first to be held in two years due to the pandemic, will be held at Stampede Park from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and more than 5,000 young people aged 15 to 24 are expected to attend.

Christina David, spokesperson for the Youth Hiring Fair told Narcity, that 74 employers had signed up to take part in the "city's largest hiring fair" so far and each has at least 10 vacancies to fill. Industries range from hospitality, retail, logistics, clerical, banking and security.

Some really cool companies are looking for potential employees from The City Of Calgary, Calgary Stampede, Concorde Entertainment Group and Telus Spark Science Centre.

There's a range of part-time, full-time, permanent, casual and seasonal summer positions available so there's likely to be something to fit your needs.

You don't even need to register to attend the fair, but organizers recommend that anyone interested in attending the event should arrive early for the best chance of meeting all the employers you want to.

Christina added that anyone interested in attending the fair can head to the Calgary Youth Employment Centre for help with preparing.

"Come down to the centre ahead of time to get professional help with targeting your resume, and knowing what to say to the employer when you only have a few minutes to talk to them and hand over your resume," she said.

"This is a great opportunity for face-to-face contact with employers because we've missed that the last couple of years."

