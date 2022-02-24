Sections

The Unwritten Rules People In Calgary Want You To Know About Living In Their City

"If anyone tells you they’re from Ontario, you are required to say, 'Oh, I’m sorry to hear that.'"

Calgary Staff Writer
The Unwritten Rules People In Calgary Want You To Know About Living In Their City
Stemanshot | Dreamstime

There are a lot of things that instantly make you think of Calgary, from the iconic Calgary Tower to the Stampede.

However, the city also has a lot of unwritten rules that, unless you live here, you will just not get.

One Reddit user asked Calgarians what they think are unwritten rules of the city and users were quick to respond on what makes Calgary the city it is.

First up, even the pronunciation of Calgary is something that gets residents fired up. One user said: "You do not pronounce the second "A" in the city name. Cal-gry."

"I know people who pronounce it Cal-gary, and it drives me batty," another complained.

If you’re wondering about whether you’ve been saying it wrong this whole time, one user really spelled it out. "It’s not three syllables nor two. It’s the elusive two and a half," they explained.

Another quirk noted is Calgary’s use of its airport code. A Reddit user said: "We are way too into our airport code. Even if signs clearly have enough space, they use "YYC" instead of the full seven letters every time."

The Stampede may be what Calgary is most famous for, but locals might not love the festivities quite as much. One user said an unwritten rule of the city is to "pretend you like the Stampede," while others chimed in that locals must "be cynical about the Stampede” and most importantly "don’t actually attend."

As you’d also expect, there was a good helping on interprovincial and anti-Edmonton sentiment thrown in for good measure.

One user said: "You’re supposed to hate Edmonton and always supposed to throw in a few jabs when you can."

Another added the importance of trash-talking the Oilers. "Say that the Flames are better even if you don't care about hockey," they added.

"If anyone tells you they’re from Ontario, you are required to say, 'Oh, I’m sorry to hear that.'" another said.

