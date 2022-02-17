Sections

This Massive $3.3M Home For Sale In Calgary Has A Room For 1,300 Bottles Of Wine & Liquor

It has a bathroom for almost every day of the week!

Calgary Staff Writer
Ever dreamed of having a home that could basically rival any liquor store? This Calgary home for sale could let you live out that dream and it's on the market for just under $3.3 million.

The 5,518 sq. ft property is in Roxboro, super close to downtown Calgary and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms to choose from.

The cozy-looking great room has space for plenty of seats around the fireplace and the room also features some huge built-in bookcases.

The kitchen comes complete with granite countertops and an enormous island and the house has its own butler’s pantry and prep station included.

The primary bedroom is basically an apartment on its own with a sitting area, and a walk-in closet and dressing area. It also has its own en-suite with dual sinks, soaker tub and separate solid marble shower with steam aromatherapy, so you would basically have your own personal spa.

Its fully developed lower level also houses two bedrooms and one is currently being used as a gym saving you money on gym memberships.

But the real selling point is the home’s "professionally cooled and insulated" wine room that holds an incredible 1,300 bottles so you'd better start stocking up now.

The exterior of the house has its own private 750 sq. ft concrete courtyard with a woodburning fireplace, perfect for the chillier evenings.

