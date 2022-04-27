NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
alberta houses for sale

This Calgary Loft Is Like Living Your NYC Property Dreams But Without The Price Tag

It doesn't have a New York price tag!

Calgary Staff Writer
The living area of the loft. Right: The kitchen in the loft.

The living area of the loft. Right: The kitchen in the loft.

Christina Hagerty

Calgary was recently found to be one of the most affordable cities for housing in the world and this penthouse proves it.

This Calgary loft looks like it was plucked straight out of New York City but it doesn't cost anywhere near as much.

The penthouse is in the iconic Lewis loft building in downtown Calgary so it's a stone's throw away from some of the city's best restaurants and bars.

The best part is that it only costs $575,000 and compared to the median price for apartments in Manhattan is around $916,000, it's a great deal.

The living area in the condo.The living area in the condo.Christina Hagerty

The one-bedroom condo has 10-feet high ceilings and a ton of exposed brick in its living area that wouldn't look out of place in Brooklyn. It's also super bright and airy as the room has huge arched windows.

The living area extends into the sleek kitchen, with subway tiles, poured concrete counters, modern appliances and polished concrete floors where you could host some fancy dinner parties.

The modern kitchen in the condo.The modern kitchen in the condo.Christina Hagerty

Reclaimed hardwood has been used to create the raised floor in the bedroom, which also has a skylight, loads of wardrobe space and in-suite laundry so there's no need to keep hold of your loose change.

The penthouse also has a huge bathroom complete with a claw-foot tub, a vanity area and a separate shower.

The bathroom in the condo.The bathroom in the condo.Christina Hagerty

If condo life isn't for you, there's also a huge house for sale in the city that's basically a castle and five-star hotel rolled into one. The swanky house comes with a sweeping double staircase, a movie theatre, a games room and a spa.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...