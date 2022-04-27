This Calgary Loft Is Like Living Your NYC Property Dreams But Without The Price Tag
It doesn't have a New York price tag!
Calgary was recently found to be one of the most affordable cities for housing in the world and this penthouse proves it.
This Calgary loft looks like it was plucked straight out of New York City but it doesn't cost anywhere near as much.
The penthouse is in the iconic Lewis loft building in downtown Calgary so it's a stone's throw away from some of the city's best restaurants and bars.
The best part is that it only costs $575,000 and compared to the median price for apartments in Manhattan is around $916,000, it's a great deal.
The living area in the condo.Christina Hagerty
The one-bedroom condo has 10-feet high ceilings and a ton of exposed brick in its living area that wouldn't look out of place in Brooklyn. It's also super bright and airy as the room has huge arched windows.
The living area extends into the sleek kitchen, with subway tiles, poured concrete counters, modern appliances and polished concrete floors where you could host some fancy dinner parties.
The modern kitchen in the condo.Christina Hagerty
Reclaimed hardwood has been used to create the raised floor in the bedroom, which also has a skylight, loads of wardrobe space and in-suite laundry so there's no need to keep hold of your loose change.
The penthouse also has a huge bathroom complete with a claw-foot tub, a vanity area and a separate shower.
The bathroom in the condo.Christina Hagerty
