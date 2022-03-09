The Government Is Auctioning Off Cheap Vehicles & ATVs In Alberta Right Now
Chance to grab a bargain!
Ever wonder what happens to the stuff seized by police? It turns out the Government of Canada auctions some of it off, and there's some pretty cool stuff currently up for grabs in Alberta.
GCSurplus is the government's unofficial thrift store and has a whole range of items that have been "forfeited" to federal or provincial police. It also sells "surplus federal government assets," including vehicles and furniture.
Currently, there are a lot of ATVs and even a tow tractor available, which you could get for as low as $760.
Here are some of the vehicles available right now.
2004 Ecostar T137 Tow Tractor
A tow tractor is up for auction in Alberta.
Current Bid: $760
Details: You might be thinking this tow tractor is an absolute steal, but there's a good reason for the price. According to the listing, this tractor doesn't start and actually doesn't have any keys.
On top of its failure to move, it's also got a "torn and weathered" driver's seat, "torn and ripped" decals and some "dents, scratches, rust and paint chips."
It's available for collection only in Edmonton, and the successful bidder will need to schedule an appointment to pick it up.
Auction Ends: March 10 at 12:41 p.m.
2012 Polaris Sportsman 500 HO ATV
This ATV is up for auction in Alberta.
Current Bid: $4,750
Details: According to the listing, this green machine runs and drives; however, it warns that it could potentially use a new battery. It also hasn't had a mechanical inspection.
It normally retails for around CA$7,950 so there's a decent saving to be had. If you have a successful bid, you can collect it from Denwood.
Auction Ends: March 11 at 11:01 a.m.
2012 Polaris Sportsman 500 HO ATV
This ATV is also up for auction in Alberta.
Current Bid: $2,225
Details: If you have some mechanical know-how and feel like a challenge, this ATV could be an absolute steal. It currently doesn't start and needs a new battery. Steering and suspension also need some improvements and the whole ATV generally needs a bit of TLC.
It's also available for collection from Denwood.
Auction Ends: March 15 at 11:47 a.m.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.