The Government Is Selling Super Cheap Cars & Other Random Stuff In BC Right Now (PHOTOS)
Start the bidding!
The Canadian government has an online auction website, where you can buy actually nice things for super cheap.
In B.C. right now, the Feds are selling everything from cheap cars and trucks to KitchenAid blenders.
All of the items are on the GCSurplus website, and you can bid on them and you might end up paying way less than what they're worth.
Here's some stuff that's up for auction right now in the province.
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Starting Bid: $7,500
Details: If you're in need of a new ride, this could be a steal! The starting bid is pretty low, but for good reason. There is no history of the condition of the car, so it might be risky. Also, the website specified that it "may require unknown repairs." So, be ready for some work!
Location: Langley, BC
Auction ends: November 8, 2022
KitchenAid Blender
Starting Bid: $25
Details: KitchenAid stuff is nice and usually expensive. This blender looks like it's in good condition, and it is pretty cheap!
Location: Langley, BC
Auction ends: November 8, 2022
2018 Ford F-150 - Sold for Parts
Starting Bid: 1,000
Details: If you love working on cars and need some spare parts, this could be a good deal. The actual car does not run, and was damaged by flooding, but some parts might still be good.
Location: Langley, BC
Auction ends: November 8, 2022
Conn Saxophone
Starting Bid: $85
Details: On the list of random items is this saxophone. Although one clip on the case doesn't work, this could be a good deal for anyone wanting to pick up a new musical hobby.
Location: Langley, BC
Auction ends: November 10, 2022