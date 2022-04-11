Tributes Pour In For A Young Calgary Mom With 'The Brightest Smile' Who Was Shot & Killed
"She was the most amazing, loving and kind person who was always helping others."
Tributes have been paid to a 23-year-old mother who was shot and killed in Calgary.
In a statement, Calgary Police said they were called to the 300 block of Templeview Dr. N.E. on April 7 after they received reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Foothills Hospital in a life-threatening condition, where she later died due to her injuries.
The victim has since been identified as Jamie Scheible, a young mother who lived in Calgary. Friends and family have paid tribute to Scheible who was described as the "gentlest soul".
In a statement shared by Calgary Police, Scheible's family said they were devastated by the loss of their "sweet daughter Jamie".
"She was the most amazing, loving and kind person who was always helping others. She was beautiful, free-spirited, quirky and funny, and always brought a smile to our faces," the family said.
"She is beloved by many friends, and was the best mother, big sister, daughter and granddaughter. We adore her and are overwhelmed with grief. We are asking for our privacy to be respected at this time as we mourn the sudden and tragic loss of our amazing daughter," they added.
In a Facebook tribute, a friend Katana Gyman said the young mom had "the brightest smile and bubbliest personality".
"I’m so glad you walked into my life, I learned so much and was taught so much from you and being your friend. Thank you again for everything. I’m sorry your life was taken from you, and everything you had to struggle with or go through. You didn’t deserve to leave the world like this or at all. I wish I could hug you one last time and tell you how much everyone loves you," she posted.
Another friend Kevin Krause described Scheible was one of the "gentlest souls".
"My heart breaks for you and your family and everyone who is mourning your loss," they added.
Anyone with any information on the homicide has been urged to contact Calgary Police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.