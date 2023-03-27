A 'Sudden & Devastating' Calgary House Explosion Has Left At Least 10 People Injured
Calgary Fire Department and police are investigating a house explosion in Calgary, that has left at least 10 people injured. One house was destroyed in the explosion, and others damaged.
CFD said in a news release that at about 9 a.m. on Monday morning, a "sudden and devastating explosion occurred at a home on Maryvale Way North East."
CFD and police responded to the explosion, which they say was "felt throughout the neighbourhood."
CTV News reporter Austin Lee posted video footage of the explosion's aftermath.
The explosion destroyed one home, and two others caught on fire because of its force, causing damage to them both. At least 10 people were injured in the incident, most of which officials believe "to have been from the source house."
The injured people were taken to hospitals in Calgary, but the source home has been inaccessible to fire crews due to "structural instability." Because of this, they have been unable to search for more injured people.
"The explosion created a large debris field, several fires and damage to other surrounding houses," the news release added.
Calgary Fire Department Fire Investigators are working with CPS Arson Investigators to investigate the explosion. "This is an ever evolving scene, and we ask for community members cooperation in avoiding this area," it added.
If anybody has video, photos or information regarding this incident, officials are asking that they email piofire@calgary.ca
