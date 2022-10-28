A Police Officer Was Shot In Calgary & Police Say The Suspect 'Took His Own Life'
The officer was injured, but has been released from the hospital.
A police officer in Calgary was injured in a shooting in Canyon Meadows in Southwest Calgary on Friday morning, and the suspect died by suicide.
In a statement, Calgary Police said officers had been called to the 500 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.W. in Calgary at around 2:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a "suspicious" vehicle parked in a residential parking lot.
The occupant of the vehicle was allegedly "blaring loud music and behaving erratically," Calgary Police said.
A police officer arrived on the scene, where police said a man "fired at the officer" and wounded him in the leg.
The officer fired at the male suspect, who ran away toward a local park. Police say the man "then took his own life," on a path in the park.
The injured police officer was treated by emergency services on the scene before being taken to the hospital in a "stable condition." The officer has since been released.
According to the police, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating the incident and no further information on the incident will be released at this time.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.