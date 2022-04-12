A Canada-Wide Manhunt Is Under Way After The Death Of A Young Calgary Mom
"The victim and accused were recently in a relationship."
Calgary Police just issued a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder after a young mother was shot and killed in the city.
The warrant has been issued for the victim's recent partner, and police now believe that the homicide was "domestically-motivated."
Calgary Police were called to the 300 block of Templeview Dr. N.E. on April 7, after receiving reports of gunshots at 7:15 p.m.
Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Foothills Hospital in a life-threatening condition, where she later died due to her injuries.
The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
In a statement released on April 12, the Calgary Police confirmed a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for 37-year-old Gerald Russell Frommelt.
“After further investigation, we have determined that the victim and accused were recently in a relationship and we believe this to be a domestically-motivated homicide,” said Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta from Calgary Police's Homicide Unit.
Police said that suspect is described as 6'2" tall and approximately 250 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
“This is a tragic death and we are asking the public to help us locate Frommelt to help bring justice to Jamie’s family,” police added.
People have paid tribute to Scheible, including her family who said they were devastated by the loss of their "sweet daughter Jamie".
"She was beautiful, free-spirited, quirky and funny, and always brought a smile to our faces," the family said in a statement.
In a Facebook post, another friend named Katana Gyman said the young mom had "the brightest smile and bubbliest personality".
Anyone with information on Frommelt's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Calgary Police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.