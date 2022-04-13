Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
calgary police

Man Arrested After Gun Shop Employee Uses Robbery Suspect's Own Pepper Spray Against Him

He turned the tables on him!

Calgary Staff Writer
The gun shop in Inglewood. Right: A Calgary Police officer.

The gun shop in Inglewood. Right: A Calgary Police officer.

Google Maps, Nicolae Mihesan | Dreamstime

A man probably got more than he bargained for when he allegedly attempted to rob a gun store in Calgary's Inglewood neighbourhood.

The man, who police believe is connected to two gun store robberies in a week, allegedly attempted to rob the store armed with pepper spray, only for an employee to turn the tables and use his pepper spray against him.

In a statement, Calgary Police said the attempted robbery happened at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11. A man allegedly entered the Proline Shooters II gun store in the 1400 block of 9 Ave. S.E. wearing a balaclava and armed with pepper spray.

Police claimed a man told the employee behind the counter he was there to rob them. However, due to the quick-thinking of the shop employee, the alleged heist did not go to plan.

"The employee swiftly grabbed the pepper spray out of the suspect’s hands and discharged it towards him, causing the suspect to flee on foot," police said.

Patrol officers who were also in the area were able to follow the suspect on foot and arrest him.

Calgary Police believe the same person was also arrested on Thursday, April 7 after committing a robbery at another gun store in the 7100 block of Fisher Road N.E. In that case, the suspect was charged and released by the courts.

Yusuf Lelamo, 19, faces five charges including robbery, disguise with intent, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order in connection with the incidents.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...