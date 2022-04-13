Man Arrested After Gun Shop Employee Uses Robbery Suspect's Own Pepper Spray Against Him
He turned the tables on him!
A man probably got more than he bargained for when he allegedly attempted to rob a gun store in Calgary's Inglewood neighbourhood.
The man, who police believe is connected to two gun store robberies in a week, allegedly attempted to rob the store armed with pepper spray, only for an employee to turn the tables and use his pepper spray against him.
In a statement, Calgary Police said the attempted robbery happened at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11. A man allegedly entered the Proline Shooters II gun store in the 1400 block of 9 Ave. S.E. wearing a balaclava and armed with pepper spray.
Police claimed a man told the employee behind the counter he was there to rob them. However, due to the quick-thinking of the shop employee, the alleged heist did not go to plan.
"The employee swiftly grabbed the pepper spray out of the suspect’s hands and discharged it towards him, causing the suspect to flee on foot," police said.
Patrol officers who were also in the area were able to follow the suspect on foot and arrest him.
Calgary Police believe the same person was also arrested on Thursday, April 7 after committing a robbery at another gun store in the 7100 block of Fisher Road N.E. In that case, the suspect was charged and released by the courts.
Yusuf Lelamo, 19, faces five charges including robbery, disguise with intent, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order in connection with the incidents.