Calgary City Councillor Issues Statement On His Involvement In Alleged Road Rage Incident
"I had to pull Izzy out from under the wheels by her leash."
Calgary City Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra has issued a statement after he was involved in an alleged road rage incident in the city on April 2.
In a statement, Carra who represents Calgary's Ward 9 district, claimed a driver ran through a stop sign while he was at a crosswalk nearly hitting him and his dog, Izzy.
"I had to pull Izzy out from under the wheels by her leash. They were so close I was able to tap the bumper with my foot as they sped by," he said.
Two people in the vehicle began "verbally accosting" him, he claimed. Carra said that a driver "became increasingly verbally irate" in the exchange.
As this matter is under investigation, it is highly irregular to have information shared publicly at this point in time. To clarify the situation to the extent it\u2019s prudent to do so, here is my statement:pic.twitter.com/RLMBpmKSOa— Gian-Carlo Carra (@Gian-Carlo Carra) 1649787232
Carra then claimed the driver "escalated to physically assaulting him" and that he defended himself "as best as I could in the moment."
While the investigation is ongoing, Carra said he had voluntarily stepped back from his role in the Calgary Police Commission.
No arrests have yet been made and a spokesperson for Edmonton Police told Narcity they had received a referral to investigate an incident involving a member of the public and an elected official in Calgary.
"As the referral was just recently received and the investigation is in its infancy there is no additional information that can be shared at this time," they added.
“I support measures that maintain impartiality — for my protection and the driver and passenger involved, I believe it’s completely appropriate that I recuse myself from Commission until this matter is resolved," he added.