Calgary Man Who Strangled His Wife & Hid Her Body In A Basement To Be Released From Prison
He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but the Alberta Court of Appeal later increased the term to 10 years.
A Calgary man who strangled his common-law wife and cemented her body into the basement wall of their home is set to be released from prison.
Allan Shyback was convicted of manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body over the death of 31-year-old Lisa Mitchell.
According to Calgary police, Mitchell disappeared in 2012 and was last seen at her home in in the southeast community of Ogden on Monday, October 29.
But it wasn't until more than two years later, during an undercover police operation, that a search warrant at the property uncovered her body.
Shyback was later charged and, during the trial in court, he testified that the couple had a toxic relationship and that he was a victim of domestic abuse, according to CTV.
He was convicted of manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body, and sentenced to seven years in prison. However, Alberta Court of Appeal later increased the term to 10 years.
Now, according to Global News, a written decision by the Parole Board of Canada said Shyback is set to be released from prison on April 11. That is because he will have served two-thirds of his sentence.
In Canada, most offenders are legally entitled to be released into the community at two-thirds of their sentence, unless they are serving a life sentence.
The victim's mother Peggy Mitchell told Global they "really don't care" about Shyback's release, adding that they "can't change anything."