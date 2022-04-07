Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
calgary police

Calgary Man Who Strangled His Wife & Hid Her Body In A Basement To Be Released From Prison

He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but the Alberta Court of Appeal later increased the term to 10 years.

Western Canada Editor
Lisa Mitchell and Allan Shyback.

Lisa Mitchell and Allan Shyback.

Allan Shyback | Facebook

A Calgary man who strangled his common-law wife and cemented her body into the basement wall of their home is set to be released from prison.

Allan Shyback was convicted of manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body over the death of 31-year-old Lisa Mitchell.

According to Calgary police, Mitchell disappeared in 2012 and was last seen at her home in in the southeast community of Ogden on Monday, October 29.

But it wasn't until more than two years later, during an undercover police operation, that a search warrant at the property uncovered her body.

Shyback was later charged and, during the trial in court, he testified that the couple had a toxic relationship and that he was a victim of domestic abuse, according to CTV.

He was convicted of manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body, and sentenced to seven years in prison. However, Alberta Court of Appeal later increased the term to 10 years.

Now, according to Global News, a written decision by the Parole Board of Canada said Shyback is set to be released from prison on April 11. That is because he will have served two-thirds of his sentence.

In Canada, most offenders are legally entitled to be released into the community at two-thirds of their sentence, unless they are serving a life sentence.

The victim's mother Peggy Mitchell told Global they "really don't care" about Shyback's release, adding that they "can't change anything."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...