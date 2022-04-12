Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

calgary police

2 Men In Calgary Have Been Charged With Indecent Exposure Offences After 2 Separate Incidents

One alleged incident involved a 10-year-old girl.

Calgary Staff Writer
A Calgary police car.

Osa855 | Dreamstime

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Calgary Police have charged two men with indecent exposure offences after separate incidents in the city.

In a statement, Calgary Police said the first incident took place on March 3, when a woman and her 10-year-old daughter were walking to school in the 200 block of 33 Avenue N.E.

A man allegedly stood naked in a house in front of a window "committing an indecent act while staring at the woman’s daughter," police said.

The woman called the police as there had allegedly been another instance earlier that week.

Police have charged 66-year-old David Louis Mayhew with one count of exposure to a minor and one count of exposure in public view. He will appear in court on May 10.

In a separate incident in the Mission district of Calgary, police said a man was "engaged in an indecent act" while he followed a woman in a white Dodge truck as she walked near Fourth Street and Elbow Drive Southwest at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

"It is believed that at this time the driver of the truck attempted to speak to the victim while he was engaged in an indecent act. The victim then screamed, and the man fled southbound along 4 Street in the truck," Calgary Police said in a statement.

Police charged Ryan Jose, 28, with one count of committing an indecent act. He will next appear in court on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is urged to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or leave tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Loading...