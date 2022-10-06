The World's Oldest Supermodel Just Posed Nude At 91 & The Pics Are Stunning
“We’re not finished until we’re finished.”
Posing nude at any age can be intimidating, but can you imagine stripping down and baring it all at the age of 91?
Supermodel Carmen Dell'Orefice had no problem doing just that for the latest issue of New You magazine, and you've got to admire that kind of confidence.
Dell'Orefice is the world's oldest working supermodel at the age of 91, and she actually appeared on the cover of Vogue at age 15.
And while she's been in the game for seven-and-a-half decades, she apparently has no plans to slow it down.
"We're not finished until we're finished," she told the magazine for its Q&A cover story, which dropped online this week.
She added that while she's approaching her first century of life, it was no big deal to pose naked for the magazine because it's all about putting your trust in your photographer.
"It's their perception of what they see in you or me," she said. "The photographer's mindset is high, not in the gutter."
Dell'Orefice shares the cover of the magazine with Beverly Johnson, who made history several decades ago as the first African American model to appear on the cover of Vogue.
"This woman is my idol," Johnson said of Dell'Orefice. "She is model goals (...) she has the biggest, most stunning body of work of any model in fashion."
Of course, Dell'Orefice has seen a few bumps in the road at her age.
Her social media team recently explained that she had a rough photoshoot for her birthday last year, when she slipped and fractured her pelvis and sacrum.
But that didn't stop her. According to her team, she stayed on the floor for a moment and yelled at the photographer. "For God's sake get the picture!" she said.
That's one tough lady!
You can see the rest of her photoshoot one New You's website.