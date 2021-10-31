Ryan Reynolds Said 'We're All F*cked' At A Press Conference & Had Immediate Regrets
His faux-pas would make Deadpool proud.
Ryan Reynolds accidentally let out a curse word during a live press conference in Wales about the soccer club he co-owns.
The Vancouver-born celeb was taking questions at the Wrexham A.F.C. stadium on October 28 along with fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney when the incident happened.
The moment Ryan realised it was being livestreamed....after swearing https://t.co/Zg36sUSGFp— Fearless In Devotion - Wxm AFC podcast & fanzine (@Fearless In Devotion - Wxm AFC podcast & fanzine) 1635435201.0
"We want to win right now, while we're alive, and we also want to set up the structure for the club to continue to win long after we're dead," said McElhenney on building up the team.
"Unless there's a meteor, in which case, we're all f*cked," chimed in Reynolds.
A slight pause ensued while someone informed him that they were being streamed live, apologizing for the curse word making its way to the airwaves.
Reynolds immediately apologized as well, saying he had "no idea" that they were live.
"Great job," joked McElhenney. "Nothing but class coming out of Canada."
Reynolds made a cheeky reference to the transgression in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 30.
"I preemptively apologize for the cursing today," he wrote.
It's possible it might happen though given how overwhelmed he was at the first Wrexham A.F.C. game he attended on October 26.
"Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I'm never sleeping again ever ever," he wrote about the experience.