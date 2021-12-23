Trending Tags

Apparently Canadians Think Justin Trudeau Should Be On The Naughty List This Year

His naughty rating is higher than Doug Ford's!

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

People were surveyed about who has been naughty or nice this year and Justin Trudeau might be getting a lump of coal!

According to a new poll by Ipsos released on December 23, the politicians, celebrities and national figures who Canadians think will end up on Santa's naughty and nice lists this year have been revealed.

Prime Minister Trudeau is the Canadian politician who the most people said should be on the naughty list at 40%. However, when international politicians are included, he's after Russian President Vladimir Putin who is at 44%.

While almost half of Canadians think Trudeau should get a lump of coal this year, 18% said he has been good enough to get on the nice list.

For the other national leaders, Jagmeet Singh is at 19% nice and 11% naughty while Erin O'Toole is at 7% nice and 22% naughty.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rounds out the politicians who are at the top of the naughty list. In the poll, 29% of respondents said they think he'll get coal on Christmas this year because of his naughtiness.

When it comes to celebrities, Justin Bieber is the Canadian that most people said should get a spot on Santa's naughty list this year.

On the other end of the spectrum, healthcare workers are at the top of the nice list as 54% of Canadians said they've been good this year.

Rounding out the top five is Ryan Reynolds with 29%, Queen Elizabeth II with 25%, Dr. Theresa Tam with 23% and Greta Thunberg with 22%!

