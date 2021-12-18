Justin Trudeau Is Turning 50 Years Old On Christmas But Says It's An 'Arbitrary Milestone'
December 25 is his birthday! 🎂
This year, Christmas is also when Justin Trudeau is turning 50 years old but instead of being hyped about the milestone birthday, he was pretty nonchalant about it.
In an interview with the Toronto Star that was released on December 18, the currently 49-year-old prime minister was asked about celebrating his 50th birthday this year.
Trudeau called December 25, 2021 — when he turns 50 years old — just an "arbitrary milestone."
"It's not a big deal," he said.
Earlier in December, Trudeau told CTV News what his holiday plans are this year as COVID-19 cases are rising in Canada.
"I'm going to be spending Christmas at the cottage, I'm not going anywhere," he said.
So, he'll just be keeping the holiday and his 50th birthday lowkey this year in Ottawa at his home, Rideau Cottage.
In 2020, Trudeau said that his family spends the "special day" eating too much food, watching holiday movies, opening gifts and, of course, having birthday cake to mark his birthday.
Looking forward to his 60th birthday in 10 years, Trudeau was asked by the Toronto Star where he'll be to celebrate that day and he laughed.
He mentioned he didn't know where he would be at 50 years old when he was 40. "So I'm not even going to venture to that 60-year-old," Trudeau said.
