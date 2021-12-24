Trending Tags

Justin Trudeau's Christmas Message For Canadians Says We'll Get To Brighter Days Together

He wished everyone a merry Christmas from his family. 🎄

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, @sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

As part of an annual tradition, Justin Trudeau's Christmas message to Canadians has been posted and he said we can get to brighter days together.

He shared a holiday video on December 24 in which he wished everyone "joy, health and love" during the holiday season and a merry Christmas from himself and his family.

"I know it might not feel like we have a whole lot to be hopeful about. After all, 2021 was another tough year. We're not out of the woods yet but here's the thing: we got through it together," Trudeau said.

He also noted that throughout the year Canadians helped their neighbours, supported local businesses, stayed home, skipped celebrations, wore masks and got vaccinated.

"We showed up for each other," he said.

He also mentioned that people all over the country should take comfort in the fact that there is no limit to what can be achieved when everyone pulls together.

"Let's keep showing up for one another," he said.

Then he asked Canadians to be "safe and smart" by following public health measures, wearing masks, keeping their distance and encouraging friends and family to get vaccinated.

Trudeau ended his message on a lighter note. "Brighter days are ahead and we'll reach them together," he said.

Earlier in December, he revealed that his plans for Christmas this year are pretty simple. "I'm going to be spending Christmas at the cottage, I'm not going anywhere," he said.

In his holiday message from 2020, Trudeau said that his Christmas traditions include birthday cake, since December 25 is his birthday!

