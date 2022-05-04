NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

justin bieber

Justin Bieber Got Weird On TikTok & Revealed How Much He Loves His Nipples (VIDEOS)

Biebs was just getting "Honest." 😂

Trending Staff Writer
Justin Bieber shirtless. Right: Justin Bieber making a face.

@justinbieber | Instagram

It looks like Justin Bieber has found an interesting way to promote his new song and his nipples have officially entered the chat.

On Tuesday, May 4, the Canadian singer posted a series of videos on TikTok giving honest answers to a variety of off-the-wall questions, with his song "Honest" playing as audio.

In the first video, he answers the question, "What's the most important thing you love about yourself?"

Given the wide variety of things he could have said, it might come as a surprise to some that he said "nipples" before zooming in on that body part.

Fair enough, Biebs!

His second video might make you say "aw."

"If they ask you what do you want to become in future what can you say?" someone asked.

"A good dad," he responded.

Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber haven't announced anything about family planning just yet, but perhaps that's something that might be coming up for them.

In the third post, things once again took an unexpected turn.

"If you had to change your name, what would your new name be, and why would you choose that name?" he was asked.

"Chuckles," he responded, without any context on why he chose that or if people in his life actually call him that.

And for the last honest answer, he let the people know that he would be a lion if he could be any animal in the world.

He finished that video off by giving a little impression of himself as a fearsome large cat.

You do you, Bieber!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

