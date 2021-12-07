Tim Hortons Is Ditching Red Cups At Some Locations & The Replacement Is All Grey (PHOTO)
A grey cup for the Grey Cup!
Get ready because things are about to get a little less colourful at Tim Hortons — the iconic red cups are being switched out at some locations this week.
Tim Hortons announced on December 7 that people who visit locations in the Hamilton area will be getting their hot drinks in grey cups instead of red ones.
When people order a medium or large hot beverage at Tims spots in the area starting on December 8, they'll get their drinks in a grey-coloured cup that has both the Grey Cup and Tim Hortons logo on it while supplies last.
Tims is doing this to celebrate the CFL's 108th Grey Cup. The game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats is happening on December 12 in Hamilton
It seems like a pretty perfect collaboration because there are so many connections between this competition and the Canadian coffee chain.
Hamilton is actually the birthplace of the franchise. Back in 1964, Toronto Maple Leafs player Tim Horton opened the first location of the coffee and bakeshop that he co-founded there.
Also, the match is being played at Tim Hortons Field!
The grey-coloured cups aren't the only unique items being offered at Tims locations right now. The three new Timbits that Justin Bieber co-created with the coffee chain are available as well.
Also, the Timbiebs merch — a beanie, a fanny pack, and a tote bag — has been so popular that locations all over the country had to restock the items because they sold out so fast!