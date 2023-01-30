Tim Hortons Is Offering Any-Size Lattes For $2 Right Now & Here's What You Should Know
You can also get cappuccinos, americanos and iced lattes much cheaper! ☕️
Calling all coffee lovers! Tim Hortons' $2 latte deal is officially back for 2023 and it means you can get hefty discounts on your usual coffee order.
On January 30, the Canadian coffee giant confirmed that the discount would be making a comeback, with money off several fan-favourite menu items.
Starting Monday, Canadian coffee lovers will be able to order a classic latte, americano, cappuccino or iced latte in any size for a toonie.
It's worth noting that the $2 offer excludes espresso shots and specialty espresso beverages, and you may have to pay extra for order modifications.
You don't have to do anything specific to access the deal, and the discount is available both in store, via the drive-thru and on the Tim Hortons app.
Although you can order a $2 beverage in size small, medium or large, the biggest markdowns are on large-sized drink options.
It's a pretty good discount, especially for those ordering regularly or multiple drinks, as a large Tim Hortons cappuccino would usually set you back around $5 – depending on your specific location.
A large iced latte, on the other hand, usually costs around $3.99, so there's definitely money to be saved if you're a Timmies regular.
Like all good things though, the $2 deal won't last forever.
According to the coffee giant, the offer is set to end on February 12 – so Canadians will have just under two weeks to make the most of the markdowns.
It's not the only temporary change that's recently been made to the Tim Hortons menu.
Just last week, Tims announced that a new donut would be coming to locations across the country to support Special Olympics Canada.
Called the Special Olympics Donut, the treat is a chocolate cake-flavoured ring donut, with white fondant, whipped cream and colourful sprinkles.
Like the $2 coffee offer, it's available for a limited time only, so don't hang around if you're keen to get your hands on it.
With cheaper-than-usual drinks and a new donut to try, it might be worth volunteering to do the next coffee run!
