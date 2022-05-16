You Can Get A Free BeaverTail At Locations Across Canada Next Month & Here's Where
The most Canadian treat ever, for free!
The ultimate Canadian dessert is going to be free next month, at locations all across the country. It's good news for anyone craving the sugary delight that is the BeaverTail.
It's actually to celebrate National BeaverTails Day, which apparently is a thing. It's fitting that the day dedicated to the iconic treat would be in line with the long weekend.
But take note: you'll only have two hours on that special day to get your free BeaverTail.
You might want to get there early too because there will definitely be some long lines. You can always count on Canadians to be there waiting when it comes to BeaverTails.
According to a Facebook event, on June 3, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. people can go and grab a free cinnamon and sugar flavoured BeaverTail.
It's just one flavour — but arguably one of the best they have.
Locations
Ontario
- 69 George St., Ottawa, ON
- 145 Queen's Quay W., Toronto, ON
- 4967 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
- 69 Main St. E., Huntsville, ON
- 65 Foster Dr., Sault Ste. Marie, ON
- 20 Market St., Kingston, ON
- 14 Main St. W., Grand Bend, ON
- 1 Beach Dr., Wasaga Beach, ON
- 8555 Campeau Dr., Ottawa, ON
- Outlet Collection at Niagara 300 Taylor Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
- 170 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Quebec
- 3200, boul. de la Gare #150, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
- 1049, rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC
- Quartier DIX30, 9320, boul. Leduc, Brossard, QC
- 136, rue Saint-Paul E., Montréal, QC
- Méga Parc, 5401, boul. des Galeries, QC
- 19001, ch. Notre Dame, Mirabel, QC
- 28, boul. Champlain, Québec, QC
- 116, ch. de Kandahar, Mont-Tremblant, QC
Maritimes
- 11 Great George St., Charlottetown, PE
- 727 Rothesay Ave., Saint John, NB
- 1549 Lower Water St., Halifax, NS
- 9095 Cavendish Rd., New Glasgow, PE
Western Canada
- 602 Broughton St., Victoria, BC
- 115 Wasagaming Dr., Wasagaming, MB
- 618A Patricia St., Jasper, AB
- 116 Waterton Ave., Waterton Park, AB
- 801 8th St., Canmore, AB
- 120 Banff Ave. #201, Banff, AB