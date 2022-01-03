Here's What The New Public Health Measures Mean For Weddings & Funerals In Ontario
The new measures start on January 5.
Ontario just announced several new public health measures for the province, including scaling back the capacity limits at indoor weddings and funerals.
On January 3, the Ford administration said it will be going back to a modified version of Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen starting this coming Wednesday, January 5 at 12:01 a.m. Among the restrictions is the shrinking of capacity limits at indoor weddings, funerals and religious services to 50% capacity of the room they're held in.
Outdoor services will be limited to the number of people that can keep up with social distancing, and social gatherings involved with these services will have to follow the updated gathering limits.
This means indoor gatherings will be capped at five people indoors and 10 people outdoors. Presently, 10 people can gather indoors and 25 people outdoors.
In the same announcement, the Ontario government also revealed it would be extending school closures until at least January 17, with students returning to remote learning on January 5.
On top of that, capacity limits will be reduced to 50% at all retail stores and personal care services, and gyms and indoor dining will be temporarily closed throughout this period.
These restrictions that go into effect in the middle of the week will be kept for the following 21 days at least, depending on what the epidemiological situation is in the province. So, these new health measures could lift as early as Wednesday, January 26.
"Putting these targeted and time limited measures in place will give us more opportunity to deliver vaccines to all Ontarians and ensure everyone has maximum protection against this virus," Doug Ford stated.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.