Ukraine Faces A Possible Russia Invasion & But It's Totally Winning The Meme War On Twitter
"We laugh in face of threats," @Ukraine says.
Wars come in many shapes and forms, and Ukraine is definitely winning the meme war, despite having 100,000 Russians lined up at its borders.
As Russia continues to hint at invading Ukraine and the whole world watches to see if it'll happen, Ukraine's official Twitter page has been busily roasting Russia on social media.
The posts include everything from basic memes to Simpsons quotes, and no, it's not a parody account.
pic.twitter.com/GnoYV7T8uM— Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 (@Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430) 1638709566
"The truth is that humour has an enormous power," the mystery person behind the account told The Washington Post, on the condition that their identity remain anonymous.
They added that a lot of the meme posts are driven by a very Ukrainian sense of humour — one that finds a way to laugh even in the face of invasion.
https://twitter.com/Russia/status/1442146626026442752\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/Zhzkk4GOtx— Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 (@Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430) 1632685264
The two sides have been at odds for years, especially after Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.
but Ukraine's Twitter account has been fearlessly poking the Russia bear over and over, especially in recent months.
In December, for example, @Ukraine shared what it felt like to live next to Russia.
The meme showed a visual of the different types of headaches, demonstrating what part of the head is affected by a migraine, hypertension, stress and living next to Russia.
pic.twitter.com/bBtsdr7wmX— Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 (@Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430) 1638882581
The meme was obviously about Russia's desire to annex Ukraine, and it ultimately provoked a response from @Russia on Twitter.
Russi shared its own version of the meme and suggested that Ukraine is talking about a "red wine headache," before bringing up that touchy Crimea issue.
"Choose your wines carefully, order from @Russia's Crimea," it tweeted.
Dear @Ukraine, \n\nthe red wine headache aka #RWH has you confused. Choose your wines carefully, order from @Russia's Crimea. https://twitter.com/Ukraine/status/1468206078940823554\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/ypgKWz7rx9— Russia \ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddfa (@Russia \ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddfa) 1639050158
Ukraine often shares tourism photos on the account, but it's also continued to post memes amid the threat of invasion.
One recent post used an image from The Simpsons with the caption, "Stop saying 'Ukraine Crisis.' There is no crisis. There is a bad neighbour."
pic.twitter.com/aMGxnGGjIk— Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 (@Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430) 1642060825
Another was a direct jab at Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a nod to Ukraine's desire to join NATO.
pic.twitter.com/ga1kbRAt97— Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 (@Ukraine / \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430) 1640613523
Meme wars are obviously a bit surreal when Ukrainians face the real-world risk of invasion and death, but the person behind @Ukraine says that's exactly why they're cracking jokes.
"Imagine a truly good person who's been [through] a lot in the past, managed to overcome hardships and developed this very special type of sassy and darkish humour as a byproduct," they said.
"This is what Ukraine is about."