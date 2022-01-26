Trending Tags

Russia Is Hinting At A Ukraine Invasion & Here's Why 'World War III' Is Trending

The chances of a world war are slim but things are very tense.

KremlinRussia_E | Twitter, Palinchak | Dreamstime

Russia is hinting at moving into Ukraine, world leaders are talking tough and Google searches for "World War III" have spiked this week, so you might say things are tense in Eastern Europe.

The whole standoff revolves around Ukraine, a former Soviet state that Russia says it's not going to invade, even though it's lined up an estimated 100,000 troops along the border.

Thieves Stole An Art Dealer's $2.2M Collection of NFT Apes & Twitter Was Not Kind About It

Someone took his internet pictures 🙊

@boredapeyachtclub | Instagram

New York-based artist Todd Kramer is definitely not having a great start to 2022 after losing some million-dollar NFT art in an alleged phishing scam.

Kramer says he lost US$2.2 million worth of NFTs, a.k.a. non-fungible tokens that are supposed to be easier to protect thanks to blockchain technology. The artwork only exists on the internet, and someone allegedly broke into Kramer's account and claimed the rights to those images.

canada travel restrictions

Air Canada Cleared Up Reports It Was Suspending Flights To Mexico & The Caribbean

Someone forgot that it's 2022, not 2021 😬

@aircanada | Instagram, Irishka777 | Dreamstime

Air Canada is setting the record straight after an old press release inspired new, incorrect reports that it was about to suspend flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.

All the confusion stems from a press release from early last year stating that due to the pandemic, Air Canada would be suspending flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for 90 days starting January 31, 2021.

ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Shared A Meme About The Last Two Years & It Of Course Featured A Car Crash

It sums everything up pretty perfectly, tbh.

@skydance | Instagram

It's officially 2022, and Ryan Reynolds shared a meme to his Insta story about the last two years that feels all too relatable.

The Canadian actor appeared in a short video on the Skydance Instagram account where he nonchalantly leans against a wall while all kinds of shenanigans are happening in the background.

