An Ottawa Store Has Seen A Dramatic Demand For Ukrainian Flags & Can Barely Keep Up
The store is now matching donations for Red Cross.
World Of Maps in Ottawa has seen a dramatic increase in customer demand for Ukrainian flags since the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out and has sold around 500 flags.
Petra Thoms, co-owner of World Of Maps, told Narcity that the increase in demand has been "unbelievable," and their supplier of flags actually ran out of Ukrainian flags.
"We didn't have any flags in-store anymore," said Thoms. "We started printing the Ukraine flag on a plastic waterproof material, and that has been flying off the shelves [so] we keep printing that in the meantime."
Thoms says they have had an influx of customers, with protesters coming in on the weekends to stock up on flags and paraphernalia before heading out to local demonstrations protesting against Russia's invasion.
"Every Saturday and Sunday, people protest and have demonstrations, and people come in for the flags for the protest but also to show their support for Ukraine."
Although it's not just flags that are "flying off the shelves," Thoms says that pins, maps, stickers, printouts and "everything Ukraine" has been selling too.
"It has been amazing. Young and older people and everyone comes and they take a small printout flag because they want to put it in their car window, on their balcony, right in the window to show their support."
World of Maps co-owner says they don't want to profit off the situation without giving back and are selling the flag printouts at cost value.
"We don't want to just rake in the profits of what is happening now. Right away, Saturday afternoon, we said we will definitely donate to the Red Cross."
Inside the store, World Of Maps has set up a donation globe and is matching each donation "one to one dollar," and will be giving all the proceeds to Red Cross.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.