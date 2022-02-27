Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Canada Is Sending $25 Million In Protective Gear To Ukraine & 'There Will Be More'

"Many, many options are on the table."

Trending Staff Writer
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly. Right: Ukrainian flag.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly. Right: Ukrainian flag.

@melaniejoly | Instagram, Pavlo Lys | Dreamstime

The federal government has announced that they will be sending $25 million of protective gear to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion and that "there will be more."

On Sunday, February 27, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly tweeted about the update.

"Ukraine has asked for more equipment to keep their soldiers safe," Joly tweeted. "They need helmets, body armour and gas masks. Canada is delivering just that with an additional $25M worth of protective gear. And there will be more."

In an interview with CBC News about the invasion by Russia, Joly said Canada has been working "in lockstep" with allies to help Ukraine.

Joly noted that protecting the delivery of the protective gear is important and that she's been in contact with G7 allies as well as her Polish counterpart to ensure the "delivery mechanism through the Polish-Ukraine border."

"I've said it and I say it again, our goal is to suffocate the Russian regime. So yes, we will impose more sanctions. Yes, we will do more, and many, many options are on the table," she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also posted about the supplies Canada will be sending.

"To help the people of Ukraine defend themselves, we’re sending them additional military supplies that have been requested – including night vision goggles, body armour, gas masks, and helmets," he tweeted on February 27.

He said that the Canadian Armed Forces will provide airlift support and reiterated his support for Ukraine.

"As we continue to respond to President Putin’s brazen disregard for international law and human rights, we’ll be there for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," he tweeted.

Earlier today, the federal government announced that Canada is no longer allowing Russian aircraft operators to fly in the country's airspace and that the restriction is "effective immediately."

"All of Canada is united in its outrage of President Putin's aggression against Ukraine," Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said in a Transport Canada news release.

"In response, we have closed Canadian airspace to Russian-owned or operated aircraft. The Government of Canada condemns Russia’s aggressive actions and we will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine.”

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Says Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine 'Is Unlikely To End Quickly'

It was also revealed that NATO hasn't yet requested that Canada deploy its forces.

Justin Trudeau during a press conference on February 24. Left: Parliament Hill with the Ukrainian flag.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that it's "unlikely" the situation will "end quickly."

On February 25, Trudeau gave an update about Canada's response to the situation in Ukraine, which includes new sanctions against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Keep ReadingShow less
russia ukraine war

Some North Americans Are Ditching Russian Vodka & Boycotting It To Support Ukraine

People are saying "do svidaniya" to Russia's signature booze.

Bottles of Smirnoff on a store shelf. Right: bottles of Stolichnaya on a store shelf.

Janek Jz | Dreamstime, Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

What's more Russian than vodka — and what's more insulting than boycotting someone else's signature spirit?

Some bars and liquor stores in the U.S. and Canada are ditching Russian vodka as a sign of support for Ukraine, and the boycotts are spreading fast.

Keep ReadingShow less
russia ukraine war

A Fearless Woman Used Sunflower Seeds To Tell Off Russians In Ukraine & The Video Is Intense​​

"What the f--- are you doing on our land with all these guns?"

A woman tells off a Russian soldier in Ukraine. Right: a field of sunflowers.

ukraine_world | Twitter, Oleksandr Kovalchuk | Dreamstime

An absolutely fearless Ukrainian woman is getting a ton of attention online after she apparently scolded a Russian soldier for setting foot in her country and gave him sunflower seeds for when he dies.

It's unclear who first recorded video of the woman ripping into the soldier, but one version has been watched more than 6 million times online.

Keep ReadingShow less
russia ukraine war

Russia Says Chernobyl Is Fine After Radiation Spiked During A Fierce Battle In Ukraine

Russia's keeping an eye on things now 👀

The Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine.

Masinto | Dreamstime

Russia's running Chernobyl now and everything is fine.

That was the message the Russian government shared after seizing control of the nuclear disaster site Thursday, amid a massive invasion of Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less