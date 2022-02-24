Sections

Feds Are Facing Calls To Prioritize Making Canada A 'Safe Haven' For Ukrainians Seeking Refuge

Jagmeet Singh wants the federal government to make humanitarian aid a priority.

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, theJagmeetSingh | Twitter

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Canada's federal government is being called on to prioritize humanitarian aid and make the country a "safe haven" for Ukrainians who are fleeing their homeland.

As world leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have come out against Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has also released a statement about the situation and what Canada should be doing now.

"Putin has waged an unprovoked war with callous disregard for innocent human life," he said on Twitter.

He called for Canada to "respond decisively" with financial sanctions "where it hurts Putin the most."

"In the coming days, the Ukrainian people will need our support more than ever," Singh said.

He also tweeted that the NDP wants the federal government to "prioritize humanitarian aid and safe haven for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Canada."

On February 24, Canada responded after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Trudeau said it is an "egregious attack."

He called the attack "unprovoked" and "a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The federal government is calling on Russia to end its actions and withdraw all military and other forces from the country.

Trudeau noted that Russia's actions "will be met with severe consequences" which will include imposing sanctions on top of those that have already been announced.

Canadians in Ukraine are being advised by the federal government to shelter in place or leave the country as quickly as they can if it's safe and possible to do so.

