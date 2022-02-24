Sections

Russia Breached An Olympic Truce By Invading Ukraine & The IOC 'Strongly' Condemned The Move

Russia literally just signed the truce.

Global Editorial Fellow
Vladimir Putin at a press conference; Russian Olympic Committee athletes going to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremonies.
Malivoja | Dreamstime, @olympic_russia | Instagram

Olympic officials ripped into Russia for invading Ukraine on Thursday, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of breaching a truce that everyone signed before the Winter Games.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government," the organization said in a statement.

The IOC added that all 193 United Nations members signed the Olympic Truce ahead of the Games, and that deal is supposed to last until at least March 20.

"The IOC is deeply concerned about the safety of the Olympic Community in Ukraine," the statement read.

The Olympic Truce dates back to ancient Greece, and It calls for a truce so that nations aren't actively fighting each other in the world while competing with each other at the Games.

All members agree not to fight beginning seven days before the Games start, and up to seven days after they end.

It's important to note that while the main Olympic Games have concluded, the Paralympics don't start until March 4. They run until March 13, meaning the Olympic period has not ended yet.

The IOC is asking Russia to stand behind its commitment to the Olympic Truce, although there has been no indication that the country is willing to do so.

Russia held off on attacking Ukraine during the Games, but it steadily built up troops around Ukraine throughout that two-and-a-half-week period.

Vladimir Putin finally ordered troops into Ukraine for a "special military operation" early Thursday.

It's also not the first time Russia has made a move around Olympics time. Russia invaded Georgia on the same day the 2008 Olympics started, and it kicked off a takeover of Ukraine's Crimea region in early 2014, during the end of the Sochi Olympics.

The IOC has not announced any punishments for Russia at this point.

