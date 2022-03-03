How To Watch The 2022 Winter Paralympics In Canada With Or Without Cable
The opening ceremony is March 4! 🇨🇦
The 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games are coming up on March 4 and there are a ton of ways to watch it live if you live in Canada.
There will be five competitions at the games — para alpine skiing, para ice hockey, para biathlon and cross-country nordic skiing, para snowboarding and wheelchair curling — all of which will feature Paralympians from the Canadian Paralympic Committee.
And, like the Olympic Games, there are a ton of ways to watch the action, even if you don't have cable. CBC is providing major coverage of the event via live broadcast, online streaming and general media coverage.
If you're a cable-haver, you'll be able to watch coverage of the games on CBC starting March 4 at 6:30 a.m. ET for the Paralympic opening ceremonies.
After that, CBC will be doing regular coverage of the games on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with morning, daytime and evening slots dedicated to coverage on the weekends.
If you've cut the cord, you'll still be able to check out all of the games online. You can go to the CBC Gem app and watch live streams. They'll also be available on the Canada Paralympics Committee YouTube page, along with the CBC Sports app.
If you want to watch specific events after they've aired, you can find them after the fact on all of those apps, as well as via Amazon Prime Video.
The Beijing 2022 Paralympic games are set to run from March 4 to March 13, with Canada sending 46 Paralympians to compete.
The Games have already been the subject of controversy, with both Russian and Belarusian athletes being banned from participating after the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine.