A UK TikToker Moved To Canada & Got Real About How 'Shocking' Life In Vancouver Is (VIDEO)
Planning a move? Beware!
A newcomer to Canada posted a TikTok discussing the things he wish he knew before moving to Vancouver from the U.K. — and a lot of it had to do with the cost of living in B.C.
The TikToker, Jack Strange — who is originally from Wales, U.K. — clarified that his experience might be different from other folks', but he wanted to share the reality of what moving to Vancouver actually looks like beyond all those videos of picturesque mountains and ocean views.
"Experiencing how expensive it actually is is shocking," Strange said.
Taxes and inflation
Strange starts off by saying he thinks he came "at the wrong time because inflation is at an all-time high."
Strange mentions that inflation is worse in the U.K. (where the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is currently higher than in Canada), but when compounded with Canadian taxes — and the fact that Vancouver's expensive — it started imposing a financial strain.
"Even with inflation our food, rent etc. is still a lot cheaper than it is here," Strange told Narcity. The numbers also back him up — according to Numbeo, rent prices in the U.K. are 9.9% lower than in Canada.
"I cannot get on board with all the taxes that are here in B.C.," he said. "It is just ridiculous. The price on the shelves is not what you pay."
In the U.K., however, the prices you see in the shops include taxes — that means a little less of a surprise when it comes to that final bill total.
Many people really resonated with his experiences, too.
One commenter from across the pond wrote, "Irish and moved to Vancouver in July. Everything you said is spot on."
Food
Strange listed out the prices of common food items like chicken.
"Burgers are like $16 dollars," he said. "By the middle of the week, I'm skipping meals."
"I always try to tell people on TikTok that their food prices in the U.K. are so much cheaper, but they never believe me what the cost is in Canada," someone chimed in, in the comments.
"I've shopped at No Frills, bought No Name brands and shopped at Walmart," Strange told Narcity. "But [I] still find food expensive. And with no transport, it's hard to get to Walmart in North Van."
But it's not just a matter of cutting down on grocery spending, either.
Rent
Jack was transparent about how much he makes too ($64,000 per year) and got real about his struggles living in the downtown core. "For a 500-square-foot apartment in the downtown core [...] I'm spending about $2,450 a month."
Commenters suggested living in other Metro Vancouver locales with cheaper rent. Of course, this isn't feasible for everyone.
As for other Canadian cities suggested in the comment section, one person gave Toronto a shoutout: "We’re not as expensive as Vancouver!"
In the ongoing competition between Toronto and Vancouver, that commenter certainly makes a compelling argument.
Car Insurance
"If you want to buy a car," the TikToker went on, "you can expect to pay about $5,000."
In B.C., you have to insure through the government. While ICBC insurance costs vary depending on the driver, how you use your car and where you live, ICBC has reported that B.C. offers some of the most affordable insurance rates in Canada.
Still, on top of the food, rent and taxes here, it's no wonder Strange was shocked by the cost of living in Vancouver.