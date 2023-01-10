Irish TikToker Who Moved To Vancouver Shared Canadian 'Culture Shocks' & People Are Confused
"I need to see Ireland's transportation system 😂"
Moving to another country usually means that you're in for some big culture shocks. This Irish TikToker moved to Vancouver and got real about what Canada does better, and where it falls short of her home country.
People on TikTok were surprised by some of the things she thought the city did way better than her home (looking at you, SkyTrain). She also called out some of the less-desirable things about living in Canada, like the snow that basically shut down the city last month.
@caoimhetries shared the good bad and the ugly, sparking a debate in the comments about what Vancouver actually does well, or not so much.
In the video, she said that the tap water in the city is way better than in Ireland, and shared her love for the public transportation and the amazing range of good food options.
On the flip side, she was surprised at how few people speak French, and the wild amount of snow, and was also confused about why there are super long lines for basically everything.
@caoimhetries
Been here for 2 months time to start talking about Vancouver living 🇨🇦 🍁 #fyp #moving #traveltiktok #cultureshock #vancouver #britishcolumbia #canada #travel #foryou
Some people in the comments were not here for the SkyTrain praise though.
"If you think our transportation system is good, you DEFINITELY haven’t been here long enough," one TikToker wrote. There was actually so much confusion that she made another video to address it.
@caoimhetries
Replying to @Sausagie1 just to give context as to why I think this , be nice to each other #fyp #foryou #vancouver #canada #travel #transport #translink #skytrain
Lots of others in the comments were loving her observations, showing some appreciation for the county. "Isn't Canada wonderful?!," another said.
Caoimhe also made a Part 2 video, sharing some more insights. In the second video, she got real about expensive fruits and vegetables, tax not being included in prices, and how hard it is to make friends.
Plus, she shouted out the amazing outdoor activities, instant hot water, and luxury movie experiences.
@caoimhetries
Replying to @User1084773930 Part 2 of Vancouver Culturw shocks , I really loved all the comments on the last video I learnt so much and enjoyed hearing all the feedback good or bad . If there anything you guys want to see drop a comment and let me know ! #vancouver #canada #travel #cultureshock #fyp #foryou #traveltok
She was also shocked when she moved and discovered that cannabis is legal. Gotta love Canada, eh?