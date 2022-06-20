NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ketchup-Flavoured Popsicles Are Coming To Toronto & You Might Want Fries With That

You can get your hands on a free "Frenchsicle." 🍅

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
It looks like it's going to be a saucy summer with the arrival of this unusual popup in Toronto. If you love ketchup, then you're in luck, because you'll soon be able to enjoy it in frozen form.

French's Ketchup is taking this classic red condiment to a new level and debuting ketchup-flavoured popsicles to celebrate the start of summer.

The vibrant "Frenchsicles" will be available at a popup in Maple Leaf Square on June 23. The limited-editiocn treats are free of charge and are made in collaboration with local business Happy Pops, which produces all-natural ice pops made from real fruit.

The popsicles are made with 100 percent Canadian tomatoes, and if you're not sure whether to eat this as a dessert or with a side of fries, you probably aren't alone.

Toronto isn't the only city getting tomato-y treats. Frenchsicles will also be arriving in Vancouver and Leamington until June 24.

The Maple Leaf Square popup will be running from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., so there's lots of time to get your hands on a free treat, if you think your taste buds can handle it.

If you're looking for some not-so-tomato-y frozen treats, there are tons of delicious ice cream and popsicle options around Toronto to keep you cool.

From watermelon ice cream sandwiches to cookie-topped cones, you can indulge in some sweet treats this summer. Or, you can head over to this new popup and try ketchup in a whole new form. Who knows, maybe we'll be seeing mustard popsicles next.

Frenchsicles

Price: Free

When: June 23 - 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 15 York St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can eat ketchup in popsicle form at this unusual popup coming to the city.

Website

