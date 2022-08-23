The CNE Has A New Secret Menu & The Treats Are Only Available By Request (PHOTOS)
Here's what you can order.
If you're heading to the CNE, you might want to check out some of these unique treats. The massive fair is back from August 19 to September 5, and on top of the usual wild food, there's a new Secret Menu filled with all sorts of unreal eats.
The CNE Secret Menu, presented byDairy Farmers of Ontario, is available from select vendors by request, and will only be around while supplies last. You can try all sorts of next-level dishes, and here are some to look out for.
Skoreo Cheesecake Chimney Cone.Courtesy of the CNE
If you have a sweet tooth, you're in luck, because the Secret Menu is brimming with sugary goodness. The Skoreo Cheesecake Chimney Cone combines several delicious desserts into one big treat. Served in a chimney cone, this item has caramel, vanilla soft serve, Skor, Oreo, and more. You can find it at Eva’s Original Chimneys for $13.
Peach Mango Spice Cream Crunch.Courtesy of the CNE
You can bring the heat with the Peach Mango Spice Cream Crunch — an ice cream topped with a tabasco sweet & spicy sauce, tajin, and red chili flakes. This is available at Caf EH T.O. for $8.
The Cinnabon Swirler.Courtesy of the CNE
The Cinnabon Swirler lets you enjoy a sundae filled with Cheesecake Factory Cinnabon Cheesecake, hot caramel and Nutella chocolate drizzle complete with a dollop of whipped cream. Head to Dolce Inc. to try it for $12.
BeaverTails is offering a Brownie Cheesecake and Cinnamon Bun for $8.50 each, and Yogen Früz has a Mango Dragon Fruit Twist for $7.99.
NYC Chopped Cheesy.Courtesy of the CNE
As for the savoury options, head to Get Your Own Taters for a TOT’so NYC Chopped Cheesy, priced at $17.50. Ground beef, fried onions, melted cheese, and more are served on a bed of tater tots.
Deep Fried Churro Pickle.Courtesy of the CNE
CORNehCOPIA is offering a Deep Fried Churro Pickle for $10, and 6spicerack has a Chicken 88 that comes with fried chicken covered with Hakka sauce and garlic aioli for $16. Another chicken dish is the Root Beer Whiskey BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich by Fried Chicken Sandwich for $18.99.
If you're craving something unique, these dishes have you covered. You can also check out other wild items like ketchup and mustard ice cream or mac and cheese pizza while visiting the exhibition.
CNE Secret Menu
Price: $7.99 +
When: While supplies last.
Address: 100 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in some unreal dishes with the CNE Secret Menu.