The CNE Is Starting This Week Despite A Safety Inspectors' Strike & Here's What That Means

The CNE says safety is a "top priority."

Toronto Staff Writer
The CNE logo in front of The Princes' Gates in Toronto.

Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

An ongoing inspectors strike has forced the Canadian National Exhibition to reassure attendees that the fair's safety isn't compromised four days before its grand reopening.

Concerns about the event first popped up on July 21, 2022, after negotiations between the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) and the Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) broke down.

The latter reignited those fears via Twitter on Sunday.

"It just takes one accident… it's time for TSSA to get back to bargaining and protect public safety," the tweet read. "Stop TSSA Ontario's union busting tactics and protect public safety."

NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam shared similar concerns on social media, warning that the absence of the inspectors could affect the function of everything from the CNE'S propane stations to its amusement rides.

"Without a fair contract, public safety is being compromised by Doug Ford. Ontario families and workers deserve better," Wong-Tam argued.

Despite the raised alarms, officials at the Ex have maintained that the fair will be up to code this year, stating that it's been "vigilantly preparing" since July to ensure the labour disruption would not impact operations.

"Safety is a top priority, and the CNE maintains the highest safety standards in the industry," the statement reads.

"In addition to TSSA inspections and certifications, the CNE dedicates a significant amount of resources to deploy its own third-party safety consultants and certified engineers to ensure that all rides and installations at the event exceed safety standards. We want to assure our patrons that the CNE is safe; irrespective of the ongoing labour dispute between TSSA and OPSEU," it adds.

