These Ontario Cities Are Hiring Right Now & You Don't Need A University Degree
Get your resume ready!
Ontario cities are hiring, and you don't need a university degree to land a job!
If you're looking for a job in Ontario with a good salary or hourly rate that doesn't need 10-plus years of experience or schooling, there are plenty out there.
The city of Toronto, the city of Mississauga, the city of Brampton, and the city of Ottawa all have positions open.
So whether you're looking for an office job or a more physically active position, there are plenty of roles that might suit you and your experience, even if you're just starting out in your career.
Some of which pay you up to $90K a year!
Here are nine positions working for Ontario cities that don't require a completed university degree.
Records Clerk
Person looking at files.
Salary: $27.36 - $36.48 per hour
City: Mississauga
Employment type: Temporary
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a grade 12 education that's currently enrolled or has completed a Records Management course with at least a year of experience in filling and record management.
Custodian & Service Person
Cleaning cart.
Salary: $43,579.00 to $52,799.00
City: Mississauga
Employment type: Permanent
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a grade 10 level education with a year or two of experience in custodial work that can carry up to 50 pounds.
Customer Service Reprsentative
Person on phone.
Salary: $49,788.00 to $66,385.00
City: Mississauga
Employment type: Full-time & part-time positions open.
Who Should Apply: If you've graduated from high school and have at least five years of experience in an office role or another customer service-related field, this position could be for you. A degree is preferred but not mandatory.
Cleaner
Salary: $24.63 to $26.99 per hour
City: Toronto
Employment type: Part-time
Who Should Apply: If you are comfortable with heavy-duty cleaning and have experience using cleaning equipment and machines.
Foreperson
Salary:$82,748.00 to $93,092.00
City: Brampton
Employment type: Full-time
Who Should Apply: If you have a high school diploma and at least five years of experience in road maintenance and three years of experience as a supervisor, preferably in a union.
Labourer, Traffic
Person directing traffic.
Salary: $28.88 per hour
City: Brampton
Employment type: Temporary
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a high school diploma and one to two years of experience that is ready to assist on utility sites.
Water Meter Serviceperson/Utility Locator
Salary: $31.302 - $36.622 per hour per hour
City: Ottawa
Employment type: Full-time
Who Should Apply: Anyone with three years of operational experience with training in "providing underground utility locates." You'll also need a high school diploma, a G-class license, and to be able to get a Water Meter Installer Certificate within a given timeframe.
Waste Collection Operator
Waster collection vehicle.
Salary: $57,156.32
City: Ottawa
Employment type: Full-time
Who Should Apply: If you have a grade 10 education and a DZ class driver’s licence with at least two years of experience in waste collection or driving heavy road equipment.
Reports Coordinator
Salary: $56,969.64 - $66,652.04
City: Ottawa
Employment type: Full-time temporary
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a grade 12 education who has one year completed in secondary education in office administration and at least three years of experience in the field