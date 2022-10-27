Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

These Ontario Cities Are Hiring Right Now & You Don't Need A University Degree

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto. Right: Ottawa.

Toronto. Right: Ottawa.

Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime, Songquan Deng | Dreamstime

Ontario cities are hiring, and you don't need a university degree to land a job!

If you're looking for a job in Ontario with a good salary or hourly rate that doesn't need 10-plus years of experience or schooling, there are plenty out there.

The city of Toronto, the city of Mississauga, the city of Brampton, and the city of Ottawa all have positions open.

So whether you're looking for an office job or a more physically active position, there are plenty of roles that might suit you and your experience, even if you're just starting out in your career.

Some of which pay you up to $90K a year!

Here are nine positions working for Ontario cities that don't require a completed university degree.

Records Clerk

Person looking at files.

Person looking at files.

Maxriesgo | Dreamstime

Salary: $27.36 - $36.48 per hour

City: Mississauga

Employment type: Temporary

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a grade 12 education that's currently enrolled or has completed a Records Management course with at least a year of experience in filling and record management.

Apply Here

Custodian & Service Person

Cleaning cart.

Cleaning cart.

Prot Tachapanit | Dreamstime

​Salary: $43,579.00 to $52,799.00

City: Mississauga

Employment type: Permanent

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a grade 10 level education with a year or two of experience in custodial work that can carry up to 50 pounds.

Apply Here

Customer Service Reprsentative

Person on phone.

Person on phone.

MoonSafarii | Dreamstime

Salary: $49,788.00 to $66,385.00

City: Mississauga

Employment type: Full-time & part-time positions open.

Who Should Apply: If you've graduated from high school and have at least five years of experience in an office role or another customer service-related field, this position could be for you. A degree is preferred but not mandatory.

Apply Here

Cleaner

Salary: $24.63 to $26.99 per hour

City: Toronto

Employment type: Part-time

Who Should Apply: If you are comfortable with heavy-duty cleaning and have experience using cleaning equipment and machines.

Apply Here

Foreperson

Salary:$82,748.00 to $93,092.00

City: Brampton

Employment type: Full-time

Who Should Apply: If you have a high school diploma and at least five years of experience in road maintenance and three years of experience as a supervisor, preferably in a union.

Apply Here

Labourer, Traffic

Person directing traffic.

Person directing traffic.

Sonnenbergshots | Dreamstime

Salary: $28.88 per hour

City: Brampton

Employment type: Temporary

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a high school diploma and one to two years of experience that is ready to assist on utility sites.

Apply Here

Water Meter Serviceperson/Utility Locator

Salary: $31.302 - $36.622 per hour per hour

City: Ottawa

Employment type: Full-time

Who Should Apply: Anyone with three years of operational experience with training in "providing underground utility locates." You'll also need a high school diploma, a G-class license, and to be able to get a Water Meter Installer Certificate within a given timeframe.

Apply here

Waste Collection Operator

Waster collection vehicle.

Waster collection vehicle.

Anthony Baggett | Dreamstime

Salary: $57,156.32

City: Ottawa

Employment type: Full-time

Who Should Apply: If you have a grade 10 education and a DZ class driver’s licence with at least two years of experience in waste collection or driving heavy road equipment.

Apply here

Reports Coordinator

Salary: $56,969.64 - $66,652.04

City: Ottawa

Employment type: Full-time temporary

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a grade 12 education who has one year completed in secondary education in office administration and at least three years of experience in the field

Apply here

