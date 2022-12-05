A Man Has Been Arrested For Assaulting & Exposing Himself To Several Women On The TTC
Several incidents were reported to police in October.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged a man in connection to a string of sexual assaults and indecent acts that took place at various TTC subway stations across the city.
Several reports were made to the police about these incidents throughout the month of October.
On October 7, police said a man allegedly exposed himself to multiple women at several TTC subway stations, including College Park, Castle Frank, Davisville, York Mills, Sheppard, and North York.
The man also sexually assaulted women at these stations, according to a news release.
Several weeks later, police said the same man was accused of sexually assaulting another two women near Leslie station.
Police said he exposed himself "on the eastbound TTC train" and also sexually assaulted a woman who was walking towards the subway station.
On Saturday, December 3, police arrested 20-year-old Juan Medina Rodriguez of Toronto.
He's since been charged with four counts of sexual assault and six counts of performing an indecent act.
Rodriguez was due in court Sunday morning.
In their update on the investigation, police thanked the public for their assistance and also said they believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
