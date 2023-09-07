The TTC Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions & You Can Make Over $100K A Year
From general painters to design engineers.
Dreaming of a career that not only fuels your passion for all things transit but also secures you a spot in the realm of high paying jobs? Well, then, you're in luck, because the TTC, one of the GTA's top employers and a beacon for high-paying Canadian jobs, is currently on a hiring spree.
Recognized by Forbes as one of Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2022, the TTC is once again scouting for a medley of talents. And here's the real kicker: many of these positions offer salaries that can soar over $100K a year, placing them among the top high-paying jobs in the country. Not too shabby.
If you've been eyeing a job that aligns with Toronto's bustling rhythm and offers a handsome paycheque, keep on scrolling because we're about to dive into how you can turn your daily commute into a lucrative career.
Manager, Human Rights
Salary: $101,719.80 to $127,218.00
Department: Human Rights and Investigations
Who Should Apply: Individuals who are keen on fostering and maintaining an inclusive environment. Seriously though, you'll need to be able to lead a team, navigate complex investigations, and communicate effectively across all levels.
So, if you're well-versed in the Ontario Human Rights Code, workplace policies, and have a flair for training and development, this role might be for you.
Ideal candidates should possess a post-secondary education in a related field like Diversity and Human Rights, Law, or Labour Relations. A Bachelor of Law (LL.B) or Juris Doctor (JD) would be a cherry on top.
Procurement and Contract Specialist
Salary: $80,189.20 to $110,401.20
Department: Procurement and Category Management
Who Should Apply: Anyone who considers themselves something of a master of contracts and negotiations.
You'll be the guardian of contract requirements, ensuring that every 't' is crossed and 'i' is dotted. From reviewing vendor submissions to negotiating the nitty-gritty of work plans, you'll be at the forefront.
But, it's not just about paperwork; you'll be the bridge between project teams and vendors, resolving any contract hiccups that come along the way.
For this role, a University Degree or College Diploma in fields like Business, Commerce, or Engineering is a great start. But what will truly set you apart is your experience in procurement and your deep understanding of public contracting principles.
General Body Repairperson
Salary: $42.35 an hour, plus a skilled trade premium of $1.25 per hour
Department: Vehicles Group
Who Should Apply: Got a passion for vehicles and an eye for detail? The TTC is on the hunt for someone just like you.
In this hands-on role, you'll be diving deep into the world of vehicle bodywork. From hammering out dents and glazing, to applying that perfect coat of paint, you'll be ensuring the TTC fleet looks and functions at its best. But it's not just about the aesthetics; you'll be the backbone ensuring the structural integrity of a variety of TTC vehicles, from buses to streetcars and subways.
You'll need an Auto Body and Collision Damage Repair Certificate (310-B) though. And of course, a valid Province of Ontario class “G” driver’s license is a must.
What will make you stand out? A commitment to safety, impeccable attention to detail, and the ability to navigate computer systems for vehicle repair.
Design Engineer, Track
Salary: $88,306.40 to $110,401.20
Department: Track and Structures
Who Should Apply: Engineering enthusiasts with a passion for track and roadway design.
You'll be the go-to expert for diagnosing site conditions, re-engineering track components and ensuring that the track system aligns.
From conducting detailed condition surveys to collaborating with various disciplines to address track challenges, you'll be at the heart of it all. And it's not just about the technicalities; you'll occasionally direct and inspect the work of technologists, engineers, and the TTC's dedicated workforce.
A university degree in Mechanical or Civil Engineering is ideal for this role. But, it's worth noting that applicants with hands-on engineering experience in the track or roadway design field will be taken the most seriously.
You'll also need to be registered or eligible for registration as a Professional Engineer in Ontario.
Senior Communications Advisor
Salary: $88,306.40 to $110,401.20
Department: Corporate Communications
Who Should Apply: Looking to use your communication skills for good? Why not be the voice of the TTC?
Through this role, you will weave stories that resonate with the agency's diverse audience. But it's more than just words; you'll strategize corporate communication plans, engage with Toronto's media landscape, and even organize media events. With responsibilities ranging from daily media queries to crisis communication, every day will likely offer a new challenge.
Your academic background should be rooted in Communications, Journalism, or Public/Media Relations, complemented by over seven years of hands-on experience. A deep dive into the transit sector is also a must for this role.
Revenue Equipment Attendant
Salary: $30.79 to $39.99 an hour
Department: Revenue Operations
Who Should Apply: If ensuring the seamless operation of TTC's fare systems sounds appealing to you, then the position of revenue equipment attendant role is right up your alley, friend.
In this role, you'll oversee fare systems, from electronic fare machines to Proof of Payment devices, which now allow transit riders to pay using their debit or credit card.
Tasks range from cash collection to equipment troubleshooting and routine upkeep. You'll also collaborate with other TTC departments, using tech tools to monitor equipment and update maintenance records.
Key requirements include a technical program equivalent to Grade 12, expertise in electrical theory, PLCs, and welding, and a valid class “G” Ontario Driver’s License. Those with a couple of years in equipment repair are likely to excel in this position.
General Painter, Licensed
Salary: $40.33 an hour plus a $1.25 per hour skilled trade premium
Department: Plant Maintenance
Who Should Apply: Do you have the artistry to transform spaces with the stroke of a brush? Are you adept at finishing surfaces to perfection? Well, if you're open to blending your skills with TTC's vision, you should really consider stepping into the role of "general painter."
This job offers a palette of responsibilities. You'll prep and paint a range of surfaces, ensuring each looks its best. But it's not just about paint; you'll glaze windows, design engraved signs, and even get hands-on with computerized engraving machines.
With added tasks like driving the Commission vehicle and operating forklifts, your days will be as varied as the colours you work with.
Your credentials should include up to 3.5 years of relevant experience, a recognized certificate from the Ontario Ministry of Skills Development, and a valid class "G" Ontario Driver's Licence. If you're eager to leave a vibrant impression on TTC, we're ready to see your true colours.
So, there you have it! A list of surprisingly well-paying roles that not only give you the opportunity to improve Toronto's infrastructure but also enjoy a nice enough salary to actually live there.
