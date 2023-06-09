These 7 Remote Jobs In Canada Will Pay Up To $100K & You Don't Even Need Prior Experience
You can earn six figures in your pyjamas. 🤑
Looking for a remote job in Canada that offers a competitive salary of up to $100,000 and bypasses the usual hassle of needing prior experience? Well, look no further, folks!
Companies across the country are continuing to embrace remote work, opening up a wealth of employment options for individuals across various fields.
Whether you're a recent graduate, in the midst of a career changer, or simply seeking a flexible work arrangement, these Canadian remote jobs can secure the earnings you need with no professional experience required.
Don't allow your lack of experience to stop you from finding financial success and work-life balance any longer. Uncover the thrilling opportunities that await you in the realm of remote work in Canada.
The transition to remote work in Canada following the pandemic is not only evident in job postings but also reflected in the data. A recent study conducted by Preply aimed to identify the top cities globally for remote work, and both Toronto and Vancouver achieved high rankings.
A report from Robert Half International, an employment agency company, also revealed that 85% of Canadian workers expressed interest in pursuing either hybrid or fully remote positions in 2023.
Additionally, 25% of workers indicated their willingness to accept a reduction in pay in exchange for the opportunity to work remotely full-time. On average, respondents stated they would be open to a 16% decrease in salary.
However, considering how attractive the salaries listed below are, landing one of these positions might actually result in a pay increase instead of the other way around.
Marketing Specialist
Salary: Up to $8,000 a month (commission based)
Company: Mississauga Secondary Academy
Who Should Apply: Those who are eager to create and implement promotional campaigns, including ad postings, to enhance the academy's visibility and engagement.
If hired, you will also be responsible for addressing student inquiries and offering comprehensive information and assistance. No prior experience is required.
Business Development Representative
Salary: $75,000 to $90,000 a year
Company: Just Sales Jobs
Who Should Apply: Outgoing and focused individuals who would feel comfortable reaching out to businesses, prospecting, and evaluating potential sales opportunities. Prior experience is not required for this role.
Advertising Sales B2B
A screenshot The Owl VIP's website
Salary: $50,000 a year
Company: The Owl VIP
Who Should Apply: Individuals capable of overseeing multiple aspects of the magazine's operations while presenting advertising opportunities to local businesses within the market area.
No prior experience is necessary, as the company is committed to providing comprehensive training to new hires on all the tasks required to initiate and manage the publication.
However, the company's job posting notes that those with entrepreneurial qualities, such as being outgoing, confident, and enthusiastic, are more likely to succeed in this position.
Financial Associate
Salary: $40,000 to $100,000 a year
Company: Experior Financial Group Inc.
Who Should Apply: Individuals comfortable providing financial planning assistance and support to investment professionals.
Responsibilities for this role include preparing financial plans and ensuring their accuracy. While having at least 1 year of industry experience as a Financial Associate is preferred, it is not a mandatory requirement for this position.
Sales Executive
The front page of the company's website
Salary: $59,656 to $63,500 a year
Company: V's Digital Designs
Who Should Apply: Applicants should be self-motivated individuals interested in starting their own publication through the company's business model. As a publisher, your primary responsibility will be to oversee all aspects of the magazine's operations.
A key focus will be on presenting advertising opportunities to local businesses within the market. Individuals hired for this role will be given comprehensive training to ensure they are able to launch and manage their publication successfully.
Financial Representative
Salary: $75,000 a year
Company: Zgheib Agency
Who Should Apply: Applicants should be coachable and organized individuals who are eager to grow and learn. As a team member in this role, you will assist clients in achieving their financial goals through strategic recommendations on products, plans, and investments.
Building strong relationships with new clients as their trusted financial advisor will be a primary focus. You will create customized financial plans based on each client's unique professional circumstances, life stage, and evolving financial needs.
Furthermore, you will collaborate closely with clients to gather their financial profiles, enabling you to provide tailored advice based on their individual financial status, income, goals, and other factors crucial to wealth management.
Sales Executive
The front page of the Westbury Group
Salary: $59,656 to $63,500 a year
Company: Westbury Management Group
Who Should Apply: Self-motivated individuals looking to start their own community publication through Westbury's proven business model.
This role offers new hires the opportunity to earn a strong and sustainable income through residual commission without any earning limits. Additionally, this position offers the flexibility of working from home, granting you full control over your schedule.