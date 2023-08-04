The TTC Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Over $60 An Hour
Seeking a job in Ontario that's more than your standard nine-to-five? Why not work for the TTC?
That's right, folks, Toronto's one-and-only public transportation system, is currently hiring in Ontario, and there's so many roles to choose from.
You might be thinking to yourself, "But I don't know the first thing about transit!" Fear not, friend. The TTC isn't just hiring in Toronto for those who can differentiate a bus from a streetcar in their sleep or engineering post-grads. They're on the hunt for diverse skill sets, the kind that keeps the wheels turning and the city moving, whether your forte lies in hands-on construction or calculations.
And here's the cherry on top: these jobs pay exceptionally well! And let's be honest here, that's the sprinkle of excitement that most of us need, especially given the city's cost of living.
Transit Special Constable
Salary: $36.82 to $46.02
Department: Special Constable Service
Who Should Apply: If you're a high school graduate with some solid experience in customer service, healthcare, or social services, this might just be your calling. Especially if you've got a history of working with diverse and vulnerable communities and a knack for diffusing tense situations.
The TTC is looking for a real team player who's got a comprehensive knowledge of law enforcement and security operations. If you pride yourself on your interpersonal skills and can communicate effectively while keeping your cool, step right up.
You'll also need to have a head for problem-solving and making decisions on the fly, especially in challenging situations. And if you're the type who can juggle administrative tasks with ease, you'll fit right in.
If the words 'Microsoft Word', 'Excel', and 'databases' make you nod instead of flinch, that's a huge plus. And to round it all off, you must have a valid, non-probationary Province of Ontario class G driver’s license.
General Body Repairperson
Salary: $42.35 plus a Skilled Trade Premium of $1.25 per hour for all regular hours worked.
Department: Vehicles Group
Who Should Apply: This job is perfect for someone who's comfortable performing a variety of complex vehicle bodywork tasks including maintenance, repair, modifications, and painting. You'll be working on everything from hammering out dents to realigning body frames. Not only that, but you'll be fabricating and repairing metal parts, working with plastic panels, and fixing couplers and related fixtures.
The perfect candidate will have a valid Auto Body and Collision Damage Repair Certificate (310-B), typically gained through completing a Grade 12 education and an apprenticeship training program. A valid class "G" driver's license is a must, as is the ability to pass tests set by the Operations Branch.
Your skillset should include effective communication, high attention to detail, a strong commitment to safety, and confidence in using computers to handle vehicle repair and labour reporting information.
Bricklayer
Salary: $42.35 plus $1.25 per hour Skilled Trade Premium for all regular hours worked.
Department: Plant Maintenance
Who Should Apply: Do you love working with brick, stone, and concrete? Well, if you can turn them into walls, chimneys, and foundations with ease, this position is all yours.
But hold up, there's more! You should hold a valid Brick & Stone Mason Certificate of Qualification (401-A), which is typically earned through a Grade 12 education and a completed apprenticeship. Applicants must be able to decipher and follow both written and verbal instructions and have a non-probationary, class “G” driver’s license in their back pocket.
You should be able to pass a pre-employment medical check-up and training for using breathing respirators and obtain a Class "D" Driver's License.
Statistical Analyst
Salary: $63,299.60 to $79,060.80
Department: Electrical and Communication
Who Should Apply: Are you a number whiz with a knack for statistical analyses and a diploma or degree in a relevant field? If so, the TTC is looking for you!
Applicants should have a comprehensive understanding of statistical, analytical, and research methodologies, with hands-on experience in software applications like Crystal Report Writer, Minitab, and Microsoft Office Suite.
Attention to detail, organizational skills, problem-solving abilities, and effective communication are key. You must also be capable of handling large quantities of data and have exceptional mathematical skills.
Garage Foreperson
Salary: $89,856.00 to $112,320.00 a year
Department: Bus Maintenance and Shops
Who Should Apply: Ideal candidates should have a strong command over understanding and applying laws and regulations, maintaining documents and historical records, and leveraging office technology. If you're the type who enjoys dotting the i's and crossing the t's and are capable of auditing systems, processes, and products, this might be just the job for you.
If you've got a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a related field, or perhaps a unique mix of education and hands-on experience, you're already halfway there.
The nitty-gritty of this role requires solid knowledge of urban transit vehicle systems. We're talking about mechanical, hydraulic and electrical systems and the works. You should have experience in diagnosing, inspecting, repairing, and maintaining these complex beasts.
Now for the must-haves. You need to hold a valid, non-probationary class G driver's license, and be willing to obtain a class CZ license. Holding a Truck and Coach Technician Certificate (310-T) is crucial, while an Automotive Service Technician Certificate (310-S) would be the cherry on top. Additionally, you should be prepared to acquire a TSSA Site Operators Certificate.
Senior Engineer, Noise and Vibration
Salary: $101,719.80 to $127,218.00
Department: Track and Structures
Who Should Apply: Are you a planning guru who can manage projects, apply analytical thinking, and communicate through various channels? Do you have a knack for using office tech and software? If you're up-to-date on legal regulations and can showcase expertise in your field, you should consider this opportunity.
Ideal candidates should have at least a college diploma or university degree in a related field, or have an equivalent mix of education, training, and experience. This role specifically calls for those with a degree in Civil or Mechanical Engineering, who've spent at least 10 years working in engineering, with 5 of those years focused on Noise and Vibration in the railway environment.