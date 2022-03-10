The TTC Is Closing 4 Subway Stations Again This Weekend & Getting Around Won't Be Fun
This is the second week in a row.
If you plan on going anywhere this weekend and using the TTC then you might want to leave a little bit earlier to make it on time.
The TTC announced that there will be no subway service between Lawrence and St Clair stations on Line 1 on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13.
Line 1: There will be no subway service between Lawrence and St Clair stations on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 for work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction project. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/uQI3rGeq79
— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 10, 2022
The four subway stations will not be operating "to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project."
Shuttle buses will be operating and taking people to the next station.
If that's not bad enough already, those working the nightshifts next week might also run into some trouble as the subway services between Finch and Eglington stations on Line 1 will be closed for structure maintenance.
The closures will start on Monday, March 14 and end on Thursday, March 17.
The TTC stations will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on those days so you might want to take that into consideration when travelling next week.
And as usual, shuttle buses will be operating.
Additionally, similar to last weekend, the North York station will be closed, so those who would like to load their PRESTO cards should seek another station, as all the other stations will remain open.
It's also worth noting that some entraces for subway stations will be closed. "At Sheppard-Yonge Station, the automatic entrances at Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue and at Yonge Street and Anndale Drive will be closed." Customers are advised to use other entrances.
So, if you're planning on using the TTC anytime soon, make sure to check their updates and leave a little time for mishaps.