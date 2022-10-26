Someone Added LCBO Locations To A TTC Map At Union Station In Toronto & It's Lowkey Helpful
"The hero Toronto needs but not the one it deserves."
Toronto's Union Station doesn't have a new TTC map, but you may notice something different on one of them.
A Reddit user in a Toronto subreddit posted a photo of a TTC Map with LCBO locations added beside stations in marker on October 25.
The photo shows "LCBO" written beside Lawrence, Eglinton, Davisville, St. Clair, Summerhill, Bloor-Yonge, College, Dundas, King, Union, Dupont, St. Clair West, Yorkdale, and Wilson Station.
If you've ever been in a pinch for a bottle of wine or spirits downtown, you understand the convenience of having an LCBO in, or nearby, a TTC station so you can quickly grab what you need on the go.
Although it's worth noting that Yorkdale Station's closest location is actually pretty far off, you'll have to walk about 45 minutes to get there.
Commenters commended whoever vandalized the map, with one user writing, "The hero Toronto needs but not the one it deserves."
Another wrote, "Saw that a couple weeks ago. So handy."
Although the vandalized map isn't completely accurate according to some commenters.
"Why the Wellesley LCBO get the snub?" wrote one user.
Two other commenters pointed out that the Sheperad-Yonge and North York Centre also have nearby LCBO locations that were snubbed from the map.
While the map is not an official product of the TTC, it seems Torontonians are finding the information useful because, in just one day, the post has received over a thousand upvotes on Reddit and 81 comments.
Another post of the map to a Facebook group received 521 likes and 44 comments, so it is safe to say the convenience of booze gets people talking.
Some commenters suggested the map include nearby cannabis store locations and bathrooms.
Although a bathroom map has already been done!
