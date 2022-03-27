A New Toronto Subway Has Started Construction & It’s Nearly 16 Kilometres Long
It's expected to be completed in 2030. 🚂
Looking for more ways to zip around the city? Well, in about 8 years, you'll have yourself just that.
On Sunday, March 27, there will be the official groundbreaking ceremony on Toronto's new subway line, the Ontario Line, which was first announced in 2019.
The new Ontario Line will be a 15.6 kilometre, 15-stop subway line that runs from the Canadian National Exhibition Grounds, through Downtown Toronto, all the way up to the Ontario Science Centre in North York.
According to CTV News, those who will be present at the event include Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Provincial Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney and Federal Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra.
The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. and will signify the beginning of the project's construction.
We are building a transit network for the 21st century. Today we announced four rapid transit projects:\n \nScarborough Subway Extension\nYonge North Subway Extension\nEglinton Crosstown West Extension\nAll-new Ontario Line\n \nThis is our plan \u2014 our priority to get you moving.pic.twitter.com/DJKJ82kPYk— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1554910237
Metrolinx, the crown company in charge of the project, has said that the project is expected to have capital costs of around $10.9 billion.
Currently, the Ontario Line is expected to be completed in 2030. And, while it will ultimately provide more expansive public transportation for the city, sections of Queen Street and others will be periodically closed down for the next seven to eight years.
Hey! Have you checked out our new interactive map yet? We think it's pretty cool. You can turn on different map layers to view confirmed construction, station plans & more in each of the communities along the route. Take a look & tell us what you think! https://bddy.me/3BlsrzE\u00a0pic.twitter.com/aDSHYCb37t— Ontario Line (@Ontario Line) 1644942578
Along with the ground breaking ceremony for the Ontario Line, the provincial government recently announced a plan to overhaul public transportation in Ontario over the next 30 years.
Under the plan, by 2051 Torontonians could see a whole bunch of new subway extensions, whole lines and overhauls of existing infrastructure.
Doug Ford also announced a $61 billion investment into Ontario's public transportation over the next decade.
