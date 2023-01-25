Suspect In TTC Streetcar Stabbing Identified & She's Been Charged With Attempted Murder
A 43-year-old Toronto woman is facing 5 charges.
The suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman on a TTC streetcar on Tuesday afternoon has been identified and is facing a long list of charges.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) was first called to Spadina Avenue, just south of Bloor Street, at around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday where a 23-year-old woman had been stabbed "multiple times" in the face and head. She's suffered "life-altering injuries."
Police have now identified the suspect as 43-year-old Toronto resident Leah Valdez.
According to a TPS release, Valdez allegedly approached the victim and "stabbed her numerous times."
While the victim has sustained life-altering injuries, she is currently in stable condition.
Police have confirmed that the suspect and the victim did not know each other.
TPS told Narcity on Tuesday that Valdez was arrested on the scene and taken into custody.
She is now facing a total of five charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace and possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon, knowing its possession is unauthorized.
Valdez was scheduled to appear virtually in court on Wednesday morning.
Mayor John Tory declared that Toronto is facing a "mental health crisis" in a statement on Wednesday and called for action.
“A lack of mental health supports undoubtedly contributes to a number of issues we are seeing in cities across the country,” he said.
“Some of this may have been brought on by the pandemic experience, and it’s high time we took an urgent, in-depth look at this possible cause and effect.”
Tuesday's attack comes after a recent surge in violence on the TTC, with a person attempting to push a rider onto TTC subway tracks last week, along with a TTC driver shot with a BB gun, TTC employees swarmed by a group of young people and a recent assault in a TTC bathroom.
